Neil Cooper

February 14, 2020

Group exhibition with photography and lens-based media to explore the concept of home

Building a house, as the 15 photographers and filmmakers demonstrated in this British Council touring exhibition, which can be seen in ten locations in the Middle East and the UK, involves more than four walls and a door. The show was compiled by David Drake, the Cardiff-based director of the Ffotogallery, and combines works by artists from both areas to create an unequal community that occupies the same global village.

Children play soccer and sit on walls in Xo, Josh Adams Jones’ studies of Oman’s ex-pats. In Melting Boundaries, Gillian Robertson captures a group of teenagers posing on a bench next to a tree and looking invincible enough to conquer the world you have. Such a busy everyday life is similarly fascinating in Beyond Home, Hussain Almosawi and Mariam Alarab’s series of pictures of Bahraini immigrants who have built a new life in Great Britain.

On the way there are the destroyed mosques on the way to Medina in Moath Alofi’s series The Last Tashahud. There are also the aftermath of the Iraqi destruction of Kuwait in the dilapidated palaces of Mohammed Al-Kouh’s invasion / Qasr AlSalam. Sara Al Obaidly’s pictures of the Qatari landscape since the discovery of natural gas in concrete diaries are just as suspicious, while plastic bottles and cars mark the modernization of Dubai in Ben Soedira’s Foreign Sands.

With countless points in between, the exhibition begins with two short films. In Abi Green and Sebastian Betancur-Montoya’s Fata Morgana, a figure covered with coin-shaped mirrors lugs a reflective hut like a nomadic sea creature, dragging its shell in search of a safe place for development.

Finally, Hiwar is: Reimagining the Music of Oman Zahed Sultans brief insight into the development of a concert that comes from pearl diving music from the Persian Gulf. The euphoric sounds that travel the gallery expose the communal power that the international musical language brings.

Summerhall, until Sun March 8th