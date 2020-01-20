The pilot was charged with allegedly writing racist graffiti on the wall of the airport bathroom

advertisement

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – A commercial pilot has been charged with criminal offenses after allegedly writing racist and pro-Trump graffiti in Tallahassee, Florida, airport court document.

Police accused James Ellis Dees, now a former Endeavor Air employee, of nine crimes after admitting that he had written slurs like “#MAGA = NO N ** S = NO SP ** S” – against derogatory terms African Americans and Hispanics – several times based on court records. The graffiti was mainly found in the airport baths and in the parking lot elevator.

The airport police approached Dees and inquired about the graffiti earlier this month. When the police informed him that he had been identified as a writer after a camera had been installed in the parking lot where the graffiti was discovered, the court document said Dees had admitted to having written part of it.

advertisement

Dees told the police officer that he had “had a really tough time” and was having trouble.

The police released Dees after interviewing him, and Dees “started flying, but then decided that he was not in the” right mood “to fly an airplane.” Then he left the terminal.

Dees pleaded not guilty when he first appeared on January 9 and waived his hearing.

Joe Bodiford, a lawyer at Dees, told CNN he had no comment on the case.

According to a Delta spokesman, Dees no longer works for Endeavor, a subsidiary of Delta.

“These measures in no way reflect Endeavor Air’s values ​​and this person is no longer employed by the airline,” the spokesman told CNN.

According to an FAA database, he was issued a certificate as an airport transport pilot in January 2013.

Tallahassee police say 20 graffiti incidents were reported to the airport unit between December 2018 and December 2019. The majority were racist, four were in favor of impeachment or against the president, one was undefined. Dees admitted that apart from a racist graffiti incident, there was only one, but no other.

Police say the total damage was less than $ 200.

,

advertisement