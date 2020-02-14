These pictures show a breathtaking sunrise over Greater Manchester this morning.

Many commuters on their way to work have shared pictures of pink skies in the region.

Some of the pictures show the buildings of Media City illuminated by bright clouds and skyscrapers in the city center with clear skies.

Photos were also taken on Deansgate, Cheetham Hill and Longsight.

However, it seems to be the calm before the storm with a weather alert for this weekend.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring strong winds from Saturday morning.

The yellow weather alarm is active tomorrow from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Media City this morning

(Image: Daisy Evans)

Downpours are expected to accompany the stormy wind.

Forecasters warn that transportation could be interrupted while flights could be canceled.

Sunrise in the long run

(Image: Andrew Brooks)

In some areas, short-term power cuts can also occur.

Sunrise over Media City

(Image: Denise Evans)

A statement from the Met Office said: “In many parts of England and Wales, strong winds are expected on Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with Storm Dennis.

Clear sky and pink clouds in Cheetham Hill

(Image: Indie Films Dee)

“The strongest winds are probably on Saturday afternoon and in the evening with an overnight break before increasing again on Sunday.

“Inland gusts of 50 miles an hour are expected. On the coasts, particularly the west and south, gusts of 60-70 miles an hour are likely.

“The strong winds are sometimes accompanied by heavy rain, which leads to particularly bad driving conditions.”