Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 9:38 PM PST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 21:38 PST

Sam Rowley’s “Station Squabble” was selected from more than 48,000 images to receive a publicly-chosen wildlife photography award from London’s Natural History Museum. (Sam Rowley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

LONDON (CNN) – The sight of two mice scurrying across a London Underground platform in the evening is an undesirable feature of life in the city for many.

However, a young photographer hopes that his award-winning shot will change this perception.

Sam Rowley’s “Station Squabble” was selected from more than 48,000 images to receive a publicly-chosen wildlife photography award from London’s Natural History Museum.

The picture shows two mice fighting for some crumbs in a subway station.

“Everyone knows the mice underground, but I don’t think anyone has seen them in this light before,” Rowley, a 25-year-old researcher at the BBC, told CNN.

He admitted that he got a handful of “strange looks” from commuters when he was lying on the floor of various central London train stations, but added, “People were pretty curious – they were pretty talkative and nice about the whole thing.”

Rowley’s winner of the LUMIX People’s Choice Award, which was released on February 12, was selected from a selection list of 25 images.

Four other shots were highly praised, including a picture of an orangutan forced to attend a performance in Bangkok, another of two jaguars holding an anaconda in Brazil, a picture of a rhinoceros and a wildlife ranger in Kenya and a photo of a group of white arctic reindeer.

Rowley, a semi-professional photographer, got the idea for his winning shot after receiving a video from a friend who filmed two mice on the way home from an evening scrapping.

He then visited platforms for about a week in the evening and stayed until the early hours of the morning.

“I was pretty disappointed with what I got first,” he said, adding that the image “grew” on him over time.

“With the majority of the world now living in urban areas, the story has to be told about how people treat wildlife,” he said. “The wildlife is fantastic and I think we have to appreciate the smaller and supposedly more difficult animals we can live with.”

Michael Dixon, director of the Natural History Museum, said the picture of the contentious mice “offers a fascinating insight into how wild animals work in a human-dominated environment.”

“The behavior of the mice is determined by our daily routines, transportation and the thrown food,” added Dixon in a press release. “This picture reminds us that although people pass it every day, people are naturally intertwined with nature on our doorstep. I hope it inspires people to think about this relationship and appreciate it more.”

Recognized scenes from all over the world

Aaron Gekoski’s photo of an orangutan who was forced to attend a boxing performance was also highly praised.

The picture was taken at Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand, where the shows were temporarily interrupted in 2004 due to international pressure, but are now held daily.

“Every day hundreds of people watch them box, dance, play drums and perform other senseless tricks,” Gekoski wrote on Instagram after being shortlisted for the price in December.

“Such shows would be incredibly stressful for orangutans who are gentle and lonely beings. As long as people don’t vote with their feet and don’t visit venues where animals are exploited in this way, the shows will continue, ”he added.

Also recognized was a shot of several Arctic reindeer that Francis De Andres could barely see under frosty conditions in Spitsbergen, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic.

Another picture of two jaguars holding an anaconda in their mouth, taken in Brazil by Michel Zoghzoghi, and a fourth picture by Martin Buzora, showing a ranger taking care of a young rhino in northern Kenya.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction