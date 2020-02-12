The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown Those on a working visit to Nigeria will interact with 300 specially selected Nigerian entrepreneurs on Thursday, February 13th.

The session, which is the culmination of Brown ‘s visit to Nigeria, is hosted by Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, Founder of Pertinence Group, the holding company of Pertinence Limited, PettySave Limited, Realvest Limited, Pertinence Properties Limited, and Datafirst Technologies,

They will provide a platform for Nigerian entrepreneurs to contact the Mayor of Brampton directly and get first-hand information about Canada’s opportunities from his delegation. They will also learn from his wealth of knowledge and experience as a public service owner in Canada, who has a deep understanding of the Nigerian society, once worked in Nigeria, earlier in his career. The meeting will also provide a platform where participants can network with the Canadian delegation and the Nigerian business leaders and policy makers present, ”the statement said.

On Sunday, Olorunsheyi said of the program: “Mayor Brown appreciates that Nigeria’s size lies in its youth and its entrepreneurs, and that stakeholders can use their capacities and give them more opportunities to be more of what they can be. This is an important reason why His worship is here to learn more about the possibilities that the city of Brampton can offer Nigerians. “

Wisdom Ezekiel also said: “We consider it a great privilege to be able to host his adoration, the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, and the City Council. Charmaine William, and it is a declaration of intent on our part, and is evidence of our commitment to harnessing the power of youth in Nigeria and our quota to provide more opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs. We currently see this forum as an excellent opportunity to encourage and strengthen Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs. ”

Pertinence Canada Opportunities 2020 is a one-day forum for 300 specially selected Nigerian entrepreneurs to get direct access to the Mayor of Brampton, Canada to learn about the opportunities Brampton, Canada offers Nigerians. It is an initiative of Upsurgence Canada and the Pertinence Group, which is supported by the Nigerian Canadian investment and trade group.

