The person who was banned from keeping animals after their dogs were found emaciated is now working as a paramedic

A man who is forbidden to keep animals after his own dogs as a technician for the North West Ambulance Service have been emaciated and found by fleas, the M.E.N.

John Baimbridge’s pet dog was so badly affected by fleas that RSPCA inspectors saw them crawling in his fur.

Baimbridge from Gray Street in Stalybridge was still holding a dog that was so emaciated that you could see her bones.

He was banned from keeping animals for five years after admitting animal welfare complaints to the Tameside Magistrates’ Court.

The M.E.N. can show that Baimbridge works as a paramedic for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

Paramedics work closely with paramedics and answer 999 calls.

It is not clear whether Baimbridge can continue his work in the emergency medical service.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service, NHS Trust, said: “We expect our employees to have high standards and to demonstrate our values ​​both inside and outside of work.

“If it turns out that this is not the case, we will conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action.”

A member of the public contacted the RSPCA to address concerns about the welfare of two dogs at Baimbridge’s address.

Pippa was so underweight that you could see her bones

(Image: RSPCA)

An inspector visited the property on August 31 last year and found that both animals scratched violently due to severe flea infestation.

Ollie, a red Cocker Spaniel, and Pippa, a breed of German Shepherd, were both underweight.

Pippa was also completely bald due to the loss of fur.

RSPCA inspector Lorna Campbell asked the man at home if the dogs belonged to him, but he said they belonged to his brother John, who lived at the same address.

Inspector Campbell determined that both dogs had not been given veterinary treatment since May and asked him to sign the dogs with RSPCA care.

Ollie was severely affected by fleas with matted paws

(Image: RSPCA)

They were then taken to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for emergency veterinary care.

It was found that Pippa only weighs 21.5 kg if an average weight should have been 32 kg.

Her body condition rating was one of nine, with one being the lowest possible rating.

The dog’s ribs, spine and hip bones were clearly visible.

She also had widespread hair loss all over the body due to a chronic skin condition, presumably due to untreated flea infestation that the veterinarian had estimated to have continued for four months.

Veterinarians found that Ollie’s foot had grown toward the paw pad due to the matted fur. The mats had to be shaved and his claws were cut off.

After the treatment, both dogs recovered completely and were resumed.

Ollie has fully recovered and has resumed

(Image: RSPCA)

Baimbridge admitted two animal protection lawsuits to the Tameside Magistrates’ Court on January 7, 2020.

He was prohibited from keeping animals for five years and received a 12-month will with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He also has to pay a cost of £ 400 and a sacrifice fee of £ 15.

Insp Campbell said: “When I visited the house, Pippa cried when she scratched so much that she cut her nails into her skin and lost almost all of her fur. While Ollie was fleas, you could crawl in his see fur.

“Both dogs were clearly underweight, but Pippa was our concern because all of their bones were visible.

“I found that Baimbridge had brought Pippa to the vet for her skin condition in May, and was asked to come back for further treatment with her, but he failed.

“There is never an excuse for not satisfying an animal’s needs and putting it in such poor condition by either not seeking veterinary treatment or by not feeding it properly.

“In this case, both dogs probably lost a lot of weight because they burned so many calories that they were constantly scratching.”

The Manchester Evening News turned to John Baimbridge for an answer.

