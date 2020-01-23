The Perform Legging From Everlane is finally here

advertisement

You know when everything a brand brings out is absolutely perfect, but you don’t sell what you miss? Not just something you’d like to have, but something you’d use all the time. You know that it would be flawless – but it has not yet fully emerged. So you wait. And wait. And wait.

Buy from us: This is the exact, sustainable buffer coat that Selena Gomez just rocked in NYC

Yes, the whole waiting game? We are over it and so is Everlane. That is why the brand has just launched its new leggings – after creating a waiting list of 33,000 buyers within a week of its announcement!

advertisement

EverlaneSee it!

Get Perform Legging (traditional retail: $ 90) for only $ 58 from Everlane!

There is a good chance that the first round of these leggings will sell out super fast, especially if you consider this waiting list. You even collect glowing reviews! Shoppers say they are the “softest leggings ever” and “the fabric feels luxurious”. The fit is also “really flattering”. They immediately realized how “comfortable and versatile” these leggings are, and they definitely plan to wear them anywhere, from the gym to the grocery store!

The best thing about the soft Italian fabric of these pants is that they are environmentally friendly. It is made from 58% recycled nylon and dyed in a bluesign certified facility, which means that no harmful chemicals were involved in the process. Everlane’s focus on sustainability is one that we cherish immensely, and this theme continues with these perform leggings!

EverlaneSee it!

Get Perform Legging (traditional retail: $ 90) for only $ 58 from Everlane!

These leggings reach to the natural waist and have a wide waistband and a slight compression, so that we always look and feel good. They are also made with minimal seams, for example to avoid irritation, chafing or discomfort when lying on our yoga mat. They are also diaphoretic, so don’t be afraid to handle them hard no matter where you are. Cards and keys easily fit into the front inside pocket. So you can also train outside!

The perform leggings only become more and more incredible when you learn about your options. Initially, they are available in two lengths: regular and ankle. Second, both lengths are available in four colors! There is black that needs no description, lichen, an earthy green, ink gray, a kind of deep slate, and brandy rose, a popping coral. We love all four and let’s face it, we need all four!

Would you like to know more about these leggings? Everlane is absolutely transparent in everything from materials to work to transportation. This way we know that we can always shop with confidence and know exactly what to expect. What do we expect this time? Perfection!

Look at it!

Get Perform Legging (traditional retail: $ 90) for only $ 58 from Everlane!

Not your style? Check out other bottoms and everything else at Everlane here!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

This contribution was made available by The Us Weeklys Shop With Us team, The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Have fun shopping!

advertisement