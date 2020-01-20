advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Neighbors describe the historic Ghent district in Norfolk as: “A very progressive and melting pot area.”

Others believe: “We are a truly acceptable district of artists, musicians, and people from all walks of life,” says Michael. He works at a local coffee shop.

The community is now furious and pushes back on brightly colored stickers that appear on toolboxes, light towers and signs nearby. “First of all, the vandalism of public property,” says Nicole Buckley. She lives in Ghent.

On the upper part of the sticker is a website TheRightStuff. This is a white supremacist neo-Nazi blog and podcast founded by a white nationalist. And under the URL is a QR code that takes you to the site.

Tyler Williams lives from Core Avenue. “Disappointment and shock like this is not the place where you would expect such a thing.”

Michael working in a coffee shop on Colley Ave. He says that someone came in last year and destroyed their bathroom with the website with a permanent marker. But he saw this sticker on the front door of the cafe this weekend.

“I personally felt that the non-respected cause of cafe is a safe place for everyone in this neighborhood,” he said.

Only on Core Avenue did News 3 count more than a dozen of these purple and lime-green stickers on stop signs, parking signs, and one-way signs. Neighbors who live here tell us that this type of activity is not welcome here.

Some neighbors are already taking action.

“The Norfolk city police have a website where you can report these things so that I report them when they are removed,” Buckley says.

Click here for more information about reporting these stickers and graffiti.

