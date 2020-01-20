advertisement

AGAIN, Pa. – A woman in Pennsylvania was driving down the path of an oncoming vehicle to test her faith, injuring two people, police said.

The state police also say that they showed no concern for the people who were injured, reports the Associated Press.

Nadejda Reilly, 31, is accused of serious abuse and other offenses. Allegedly, on January 7, she intentionally caused a wreck on Route 93 near Weatherly, Pennsylvania.

According to the AP, Reilly told a researcher that she had been driving around for a few hours awaiting a calling from God when she decided to drive through the oncoming vehicle.

“Reilly related God took care of her by not getting her injured,” wrote Pennsylvania State Trooper Bruce Balliet in an arrest statement, according to the AP. “Reilly expressed no worries or regrets for the victims. Reilly also stated that she didn’t care if the other people were injured because God would have cared for them. “

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

