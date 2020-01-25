The pedestrian fought for his life after being hit by an Audi in Salford

advertisement

A man fights for his life in a hospital after being hit by an Audi in Salford.

According to the police, the 35-year-old is in critical condition after the crash on Friday evening.

advertisement

He was hit by a gray Audi A6 on Bury New Road near the Great Cheetham Street East intersection in Broughton at around 10:40 p.m.

The driver stayed on site to speak to officials and no arrests were made.

Pictures from the scene show the Audi with extensive damage to the bonnet and windshield.

Bury New Road was closed for some time after the incident

Bury New Road was closed at the intersection of Great Cheetham Street East while the police investigation was ongoing – but has since reopened.

Inquiries have not yet been completed.

The police appeal to witnesses.

The 35-year-old victim fights for his life in the hospital

Sgt Andrew Page of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Unfortunately, this incident left a man in critical condition and we are eager to find out the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“We therefore appeal to the public to receive further information.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“I am aware that it was not a busy time, but I am confident that there are witnesses who can help us with our investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or have had cameras taken before or after the collision, please contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is requested to call the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 3272, dated January 24, 2020, or anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read more about today’s top stories here

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement