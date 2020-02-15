“All I have wanted since childhood was to do something wonderful.”– Patti Smith

Patti Smith, the legendary singer-songwriter whose career coincided with the New York punk rock movement, has had a successful career since the early 1970s.

With eleven critically acclaimed studio albums, three live albums, and two EPs released since Smith released their critically acclaimed debut album Horses in 1975, Smith’s lyrics, enriched with beat poetry, have repeatedly made her status as the rock kings.

“I don’t know anyone who could write like this, male or female,” Juliette Lewis once said about Smith. “She was always the only one who said what she said as she said it. But her appeal is much richer. She has an unusual intelligence and the way she looks at things is incredible. She mixes her imaginations , References and their perspective on politics or pop culture. “

Lewis added: “All you have to do is read her texts and poems to understand where she comes from. For me, the greatest artists do that – they connect with you, but then they open your eyes to something deeper. “

With over 40 years of experience in the music industry, Smith has addressed a wide variety of subjects and social issues in her music and channeled her lyrics similar to her poems. by making their words accessible, by being a creative force for people. “For me, punk rock is the freedom to create, the freedom to be successful, the freedom to not be successful, the freedom to be who you are. It is freedom. “

Get to know Patti Smith’s music below.

<noscript><iframe title="Spotify Embed: The music of Patti Smith in Chronological Order" width="300" height="380" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" allow="encrypted-media" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/38BmUpQAy9k1Q6qiG70Kl4"></noscript>

Remarks