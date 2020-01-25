The path for the US economy looks pretty clear, but it faces a few potholes

advertisement

Sometimes it helps to look in the rearview mirror to see what the US economy is up to. And what it shows is an open road with only a few potholes.

We’re going to get a lot of reviews this week, including snapshots of consumer spending, corporate investment, and gross domestic product in late 2019.

What they’re likely to show is a mixed bag – just like the outlook for the economy in 2020.

Consumer spending is still fairly healthy – if not as much as last spring and summer. The rising stock markets, the easing of trade tensions with China, the recovery of exports and the foamy real estate market also point to stable, albeit poor, economic growth in the coming months.

The greatest burdens on the economy are attributable to corporate investments and production. Corporate investment stalled in 2018 and 2019 as the U.S. trade war with China intensified. Ultimately, manufacturers had to reduce their production because exports declined.

These two opposing forces should lead to a moderate 2% GDP increase in 2019. The report will be released on Thursday.

The newly signed “Phase 1” trade agreement with China should help ease some investments this year, economists say, but probably not much. The two countries are still divided over a handful of very sensitive issues and are unlikely to make any greater progress until after the 2020 US election.

In addition, the election itself is another wild card that could offer a good choice between two diametrically opposed economic visions for the United States. Companies could sit down to see how the vote evolves before making major investments.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to remain calm at its first major meeting in 2020. The central bank cut interest rates last year to protect the economy from the trade dispute with China, a strategy change that revived the dying real estate market.

Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that the Fed will not raise rates until inflation reaches and exceeds its 2% inflation target.

The preferred PCE inflation indicator released by the Fed on Friday may see an increase, but is probably not enough to raise the annual rate by more than 1.7%.

In view of the low inflation and the forecast economic slowdown to around 1.5% in 2020, many economists consider a rate hike to be a long way off.

“In the short term, a cut is still more likely than an increase because growth shocks can occur faster than a sustained shift in inflation,” said Credit Suisse economists in a note to customers.

A possible growth shock – an unexpected event that damages the economy – is the outbreak of the corona virus in China.

China has already quarantined millions of people to stop the disease from spreading. If this damages the world’s second largest economy, the damage will spread far beyond national borders. The US is also not immune.

“The economic impact of the Wuhan corona virus is also unknown,” said FHN Financial chief economist Chris Low.

