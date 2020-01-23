The parents said that toddlers are not allowed to drink milk at night because it will ruin their teeth

advertisement

Parents are asked not to drink milk all night as this will damage their teeth.

Hundreds of people who participated in a survey failed to recognize the harm milk can do.

In fact, it is lactose – a type of sugar – found in cow’s milk, breast milk and many baby foods that puts children at risk of developing tooth decay.

Number 15 in a list of 20 myths, facts and statistics about children’s teeth, created by DentaVox, says: “This risk increases at night when we sleep and produce less saliva to protect ourselves from caries. A good alternative to milk in sleepless nights would be water. “

Parents should stop giving the bottles of milk to the children all night

It is not the first time that we have highlighted the problem. In 2017, we reported that a dentist in Salford asked parents to drop the baby bottles before the children reach the age of 1 year to prevent tooth decay.

Adlyn Burton, dental assistant and therapist at Love The Dentist, saw children aged three who needed extractions and fillings due to tooth gaps.

And she said that one of the main factors for tooth decay is that children continue to use baby bottles for milk after the first year of life – especially if they are allowed to sleep with them at night.

She told the Manchester Family of M.E.N .: “Baby bottles are only for milk up to the age of one year.

“Juices, sugary drinks and tea should not be put in a baby bottle – especially a toddler should not fall asleep with a bottle in their mouth as this can lead to tooth decay.

“The baby can use the bottle as a comforter and they suck on it all night and their teeth are then bathed in sugar, which softens the enamel and leads to tooth decay.”

Adlyn gave a number of tips to prevent tooth decay, including brushing teeth twice a day, whether in a bottle or while breastfeeding, brushing your teeth with a soft brush, and inserting a cup to drink.

Another part of DentaVox’s myths, facts and statistics relates to dried fruit. A third of parents think this is a healthy snack for the little teeth, although dried fruit is very concentrated in fructose and because of its stickiness it sticks to the teeth for a longer period of time, creating perfect conditions for the bacteria that lead to decay and feed “.

The full list includes:

1. The first dental visit to children should be made at the age of 3-4 years: MYTH

In fact, your child should visit the dentist for the first time when the first tooth breaks out (usually between 6 and 12 months). Why is that necessary? One of the main reasons for this is the so-called caries in early childhood, which was formerly known as caries in the bottle or breastfeeding caries. It can develop very early, not to mention that the cavity-causing bacteria can be transmitted from the mother to the baby. The earlier the visit to the dentist, the higher the likelihood of avoiding further problems.

2. Parents should brush their teeth up to the age of 5: SO-SO

However, there are no clear rules among the experts. Some dentists advise parents to brush their children’s teeth until they are perfectly matched, which is about the age of six. NHS recommends brushing or supervising brushing up to the age of three and then only doing the supervision. Our tip: Your child should start to adopt habits. So let it try to brush your teeth as soon as you think it can. However, don’t forget to monitor and ensure proper cleaning.

3. It doesn’t matter whether children’s milk teeth decay. they fall out: MYTH

Ignoring tooth decay can always lead to more serious problems, and milk teeth are no exception. If left untreated, it may abscess, which can lead to an emergency and painful experience. In addition, pulling out a decayed tooth can cause other teeth to shift, leaving insufficient space for the adult tooth to grow in. Finally, your child needs his teeth for proper language development and nutrition.

4. Parents should start brushing when their child’s first tooth breaks out: FACT

Believe it or not, oral hygiene begins almost immediately after birth. And we are happy to see that 51% of parents realize this. Caries in early childhood is a very common dental disease. So make sure you do what is necessary for prevention.

5. Children can also floss: FACT

Parents should floss daily as soon as their child’s teeth (milk or permanent) fit closely – usually between the ages of two and six. If you develop dexterity, you can help them learn to floss on their own. at the age of 10. Since improper flossing can damage the gums, you should supervise your child until they have perfected the habit.

6. Electric toothbrushes are not good for children: MYTH

Experts say it doesn’t matter if the brush is manual or electric, if a child brushes for two minutes twice a day and reaches every part of their mouth. In any case, electric toothbrushes are not harmful to children. They even have some fun benefits like a bright or themed look, a timer function, and connection to a mobile app that can make the cleaning experience more enjoyable.

7. Children should not brush their teeth immediately after eating: FACT

Brushing after eating is just not a good idea, as the acids in the foods and beverages you’ve consumed tend to soften the enamel for a while. This applies to both children and adults. Brushing away the cavity-causing bacteria after eating is certainly important, but wait at least 30 minutes before doing it.

8. Excessive use of a pacifier can affect the alignment of children’s teeth: FACT

We know the case: your child cannot sleep or cry for no clear reason, and you only give him the ultimate calm – his pacifier. Nothing wrong or bad about it. However, if this happens too often or too long, this can lead to orthodontic problems, as 82% of the survey participants emphasize.

Experts advise you to get rid of the dummy by the age of 2 and to contact your pediatrician if your child is still looking for it by the age of 3.

9. Sucking the thumb can lead to bite problems: FACT

Initially, sucking on a thumb or other finger is completely normal and some babies even develop it as a habit before they are born. If this habit is not broken off in time (at the age of 2-3 years), bite problems are possible as they affect normal tooth eruption and jaw growth. Excessive sucking on the thumb can also cause an “open bite” to develop. This means that the teeth do not overlap when the child grits.

10. Children cannot get periodontitis: MYTH

Periodontitis is one of the most common oral health problems worldwide.

Poor oral hygiene habits, poor nutrition, autoimmune diseases, certain medications – these are some of the factors associated with periodontitis in both adults and children. Never skip your child’s routine dental visits to see the earliest signs of gum disease.

11. Light bleeding while brushing is normal in children: MYTH

It is worrying that almost a quarter of parents perceive bleeding gums as completely normal while cleaning.

Light bleeding in children can be a sign that they are brushing too hard, causing gum damage or developing periodontal problems. Pay attention and consult your child’s pediatric dentist.

12. Applying tooth seals is painful for children: MYTH

Dentists assure you that applying a sealant is very easy, quick and painless. How it works: 1) The tooth is cleaned and a gel can be applied to the chewing surface for a few seconds. 2) The tooth is rinsed and dried; 3) The seal is painted and possibly ignited to harden and form a protective shield.

13. Children often get tooth decay because they have “soft teeth”: MYTH

Experts state that there are no “soft teeth” since all teeth are coated with the hardest substance in the human body, namely tooth enamel. In addition, tooth decay is an infectious disease that occurs very often in children. It is important that parents never forget that the cavity-forming bacteria feed on acids and sugar. Therefore, restricting such foods and beverages while maintaining oral hygiene is the appropriate way to protect children’s teeth from tooth decay.

14. Sweets are fine as long as children brush their teeth right afterwards: MYTH

Brushing is important, but not the ultimate protection.

As mentioned above, brushing right after eating is the worst time for it because the tooth enamel is then softened by the food acids and can be worn out more easily. Give it 30-60 minutes to harden again.

15. It is not good to have children drink milk in a bottle all night long: FACT

Lactose, which is found in cow’s milk and in many baby foods, is a type of sugar and can therefore increase the risk of tooth decay in babies. This risk is increased at night because we produce less saliva during sleep to protect ourselves from caries. A good alternative to milk on sleepless nights would be water.

16. Fruit juices and smoothies are healthy snacks for children’s teeth: MYTHOS

There is no doubt that homemade fruit juices are a better alternative to cola or sweetened soda, as they are at least not full of artificial ingredients. However, do not forget that fruits are packed with fructose, natural fructose. If they are mashed or juiced, they lose their fibers and turn into a liquid with a high fructose content. A glass of apple juice contains about seven teaspoons of sugar, which is roughly equivalent to a coke. In combination with the fact that they are often very acidic, fruit juices are about equally harmful in terms of caries risk. Replace juices with fresh fruits and choose low-sugar options like blueberries and strawberries.

17. Dried fruits are not a healthy snack for children’s teeth: FAKT

Many children love the sweet and sticky dried fruits. And a third of the survey participants with children regard them as a perfectly healthy snack for their little ones.

In fact, dried fruits are very concentrated in fructose, and their stickiness allows them to hold onto their teeth for longer, creating perfect conditions for the bacteria that cause spoilage.

18. When children do not eat sweets, they have no cavities: MYTH

Our digestive system begins by processing food, where saliva breaks down carbohydrates into simple sugars that nourish the cavity-causing bacteria. Therefore, frequent snacking becomes a risk factor for dental diseases, whether sweet or salty. Cavity is an infectious disease that can also be passed on from mother to child. In addition, sugary drinks also affect teeth, so the elimination of sweets is unfortunately not the universal route to a void-free life.

19: Fluoride is harmful to children: MYTH

Some studies say that fluoride can help treat tooth decay by making teeth more resistant to bacteria and acids in food. However, there is no significant evidence that if it is used in the recommended doses it will harm children’s development. And although the answers are fairly mixed, more respondents (33%) believe that fluoride is not harmful.

20. Bad teeth are passed on from parents to children: MYTH

Such a small proportion of people can attribute their poor oral health to genes that dentists regard this statement as a myth.

In general, family susceptibility to tooth decay is absent, and almost all cases of tooth decay can actually be avoided with a healthy diet, proper hygiene, and regular dental visits. However, avoid sharing cutlery or cleaning your baby’s bottles, pacifiers, etc. in your mouth, as this is a way to transfer the cavity-causing bacteria.

