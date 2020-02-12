OCEANSIDE, Calif.- Parents and teachers from two Oceanside elementary schools made a final effort at the school board meeting on Tuesday to ask the district to save their schools instead of closing them permanently.

The two schools in question are Garrison Elementary and San Luis Rey. Garrison joined San Luis Rey after a sinkhole forced it to close last summer. Parents and teachers are now saying that conditions there pose a whole host of new problems.

In the meantime, the school board has about a month to decide what to do with the two locations. The board has a number of options on the table, including fixing the massive sinkhole, updating the two locations, or possibly closing both.

“We ask that you repair our school, clean it, and while you choose to remodel and remodel, you need to repair what we are working on,” said Elaine Leasiolagi.

Leasiolagi is one of the district parents who talked about what they believed to be unsafe and unsanitary conditions for students and faculty in San Luis Rey.

“We flooded playgrounds, stagnant water, unsanitary bathrooms,” said Leasiolagi.

The district held two public input meetings in early February to hear from parents and teachers from both schools. Many of the comments related to the construction of a brand new school, although this was not originally proposed by the board.

A final decision by the board is expected in early March. In the meantime, the community is asked to complete an online survey if it is unable to attend public meetings.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction