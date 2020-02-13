Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 7:23 PM PST

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Board of Directors of the Palomar Community College District approved an agreement with Superintendent / President Joi Lin Blake, after which she resigned effective June 30. This was announced on Wednesday.

Details of the cancellation agreement approved on Tuesday have not been released.

Jack Kahn, who has served as superintendent and president on paid administrative leave since Blake on December 17, continues to play this role in four sentences, according to a statement released late Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear whether Kahn, Vice President for Education and Deputy Superintendent, would become Blake’s permanent successor.

Blake’s tenure as head of the district encountered turmoil when a large section of the faculty at Palomar College passed a vote of no confidence against its leadership last fall. According to the Senate of the Faculty of Palomar College, 75% of faculty members took part in the November vote and 92% of those polled voted with “no confidence” in their ability to maintain a fiscal budget.

She told the San Diego voice that earlier methods had brought college to the brink of bankruptcy.

The district’s financial hardship was outlined in November by the state’s fiscal crisis and management support team, which determined that the district was at high risk of financial insolvency and could not mitigate that risk through increased enrollment and similar revenue increases. According to the FCMAT report, the district could also be forced to borrow at least $ 6.5 million over the next two years to remain liquid.

The district said it is considering how to address the report’s recommendations, which include more efficient budget development, extensive internal auditing, and an administrative review.

