The darkness descended on Nabi Saleh and the fading of the light brought bone-cold cold. At the entrance to the village, an endless row of cars stretched in both directions, their headlights shimmering from a distance. The line crawled forward at agonizing speed, but everyone knew better than honking or trying to fit. Leaving the village is an ordeal of patience that lasts an hour or more. The border police at the checkpoint wore black scarves against the violent cold that also covered their faces. One of them signaled with a small green flashlight that the next car could drive to the barrier. Figures dressed in darkness, tension high.

Border police personnel and Israel Defense Forces soldiers extensively checked each driver’s driver’s license and trunk of each car for an apparent eternity. It is the return of the checkpoints. Of course, nobody could imagine that they actually have something to do with security. Would a wanted man or terrorist who can see the checkpoint from the high hill on which the village stands stand in line to be caught? Would he really believe that the soldiers would not discover the explosive hidden in the trunk? The checkpoints are back to harass and abuse the Palestinians, bully them and remind them who is responsible.

Two loutian border police and a third, who smiled warmly, did their job. After a few minutes, the green light from the checkpoint flashed and another car pulled up slowly to go through the ritual. This must be the slowest journey in the world, fueled by fear of the troops that may start shooting due to temporary misunderstandings. Nabi Saleh returned to earlier days this week, and the checkpoint at the entrance to the village is almost always in operation. It is not clear why. The residents of five villages pass through this checkpoint every day, and it was early evening when the workers returned home.

Across the street, the lights of the Halamic settlement glowed; The residents quickly bypassed the traffic jam at the entrance to the neighboring Palestinian village. That’s none of your business. It is only for Palestinians. In the daily edition of the Israel Hayom giveaway, Dr. Shuki Friedman, who teaches at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot Jura: “In Judea and Samaria there is no apparent discrimination between Israelis and Palestinians based on their origin and origin with deliberate intent. “In the extension line at the exit of Nabi Saleh, opposite the Halamish settlement, you could only laugh at the comment and also be shocked at the thought that there are people in Israel who learn the right from teachers at this level.

Nabi Saleh is a small, hilly village next to Ramallah with about 600 inhabitants, all from the Tamimi family. Near the entrance is Manal and Bilal Tamimi’s house, where an exhibition of used IDF ammunition greets visitors on a table near the door. Almost every house here has an exhibition of grenades as decoration. Manal, 48, is responsible for international PR at the Palestinian Ministry of Communication. 54-year-old Bilal is a graphic designer in the Palestinian Ministry of Education. They drive to their respective ministries in Ramallah every morning. They have three sons and a daughter. Last Friday they almost lost 20-year-old Mohammed, whose huge portrait on a poster dominates the wall above their front door. The poster was hung last August when Mohammed was released from prison.

Yasser Arafat holds a 2 year old Mohammed Tamimi in his arms. Alex Levac

Mohammed and his 23-year-old brother Osama were arrested every 10 days in January 2017. Osama was sentenced to nine months in prison, Mohammed 20 months for normally throwing stones and becoming a member of an illegal association. Your home is boldly a Fatah bastion with photos of Yasser Arafat in every corner. One of them is particularly fascinating: the Rais or President holds a 2-year-old Mohammed in his arms. Manal and Bilal are a very political couple with a mission. They are among the leaders of the struggle in this village of struggle, in which there is a freedom fighter in almost every house. There is a clear division of roles between them: Bilal tells what happened and Manal provides the ideological justification. Bilal has filmed the demonstrations in the village almost since it started in 2009.

As in other villages involved in the struggle, a takeover of the local source by the settlers triggered the protests. There were demonstrations every Friday for nine years; Most of the villagers and several dozen Israeli and international activists took part. Jonathan Pollak, one of the most determined and persistent Israeli activists, has been in police custody for a few weeks because he refused to pay a bail of 500 shekels (about $ 150) after a right-wing group filed a complaint against had submitted him. In Nabi Saleh he is admirably called “Jonathan Tamimi”.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Two years ago, the village’s People’s Committee decided to end the regular demonstrations. By then the village had already buried four demonstrators, three from Nabi Saleh and one from a neighboring village; 22 villagers were detained in Israel and 15 were wounded by live fire. These are brutal numbers in a small village like Nabi Saleh. Quite a few villagers fell ill over the years from the large amounts of tear gas used by the IDF and the border police. After a demonstration, the villagers collected the shells of 1,500 tear gas grenades that were fired by the troops. During a funeral we attended, a dense cloud of tear gas hung over the entire village and threatened to suffocate everyone present.

The village decided to take a break. After nearly a decade of weekly demonstrations, they lowered their flags and made them available for special events (such as last Friday’s protest after the Trump plan was released). When villager Ahed Tamimi, a relative and friend of Mohammed (and now a law student at Bir Zeit University) was arrested in December 2017 after beating an IDF officer, global attention focused again on the village for a while. About an hour before this incident, Ahed’s 15-year-old cousin, also known as Mohammed, had been shot by Israeli forces near her home. His head was disfigured and his face was scarred. The disabled teenager was later arrested again on suspicion of throwing stones. A few months later, in June 2018, Izz al-Din Tamimi was killed. He is the last victim of Nabi Saleh for the time being.

Manal rejects the claim that the village has surrendered. “If they broke us, we would be afraid and we are not afraid,” she says. “When the settlers approach the village, the whole village takes to the streets. When the army arrives, the whole village is out. Once an officer told us: “The Tamimis never sleep – when we arrive at night they are waiting for us.” We continue the fight, but in a different way. ”

Manal Tamimi. Alex Levac

Manal remembers that at the start of the demonstrations, they hesitated to get Israelis to do so. In the other villages of the struggle – Budrus, Kaddum, Bilin and Na’alin – Israeli activists marched shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian demonstrators. But it was difficult for Nabi Saleh, says Manal. “Since the beginning of the occupation (1967), we have lost 22 villagers who were killed by Israel. The only Israelis we knew were the settlers and the soldiers. We didn’t know anyone else. But over time, we discovered a human side of Israeli society. Not everyone is a soldier or a settler. Not everyone refuses to recognize our existence. The Israelis participated in our demonstrations and also came to weddings and engagement ceremonies. “From then on, Israeli activists took part in the weekly protests.

“We refused to enter into a dialogue with the settlers,” continues Manal. “We have no dialogue with their mentality. I know if they had the opportunity to kill us, they would.

“Once we had a picnic in the spring,” she continues. “Settlers came immediately and started attacking us with stones. A child arrived with an M-16 rifle and pointed it at us. I asked his father, who was standing next to him, “Why is your son armed?” He said: “I taught him that you have to shoot every Palestinian before he kills you.” I asked him: “Do you know why? My son is not armed? Because I taught him that this is our country. You believe in the weapon and raise your son to hate. I believe in justice and that’s why I feel safer than you. We educate our children to resist, but to remain human. “And then someone threw me a stone and the conversation ended.”

Two weeks ago, on Friday, January 31, the village hosted another protest demonstration to express his anger over the Trump plan. Bilal took his camera to a demonstration in Bilin while Manal was at home with the flu. Her son Mohammed, who works in the amusement park in the new Palestinian city of Rawabi near the village, demonstrated with his brother Osama before going to Rawabi. The demonstrators threw stones and burning tires and descended onto the highway and the Halam settlement. The soldiers lurked and tried to push them back into the village with gunfire and tear gas, then chased them through the streets. Again, the soldiers spread out over the village houses and fired freely. The villagers say they have fired more live rounds than ever before, and they speak of hundreds of cartridge cases that have been collected.

Bilal called Mohammed and Osama from Bilin and heard from them that the confrontations were at their peak. Mohammed went to the gas station at the village entrance, where a driver was supposed to pick him up and take him to the amusement park. But with the heavy gunfire from the soldiers, he and other young people retreated to the hilly section above Ahed Tamimi’s house.

Bilal Tamimi, Alex Levac

In the meantime, Bilal had returned to the village and spent a few minutes filming the events. Then he returned home when he heard people shouting that Mohammed had been wounded. Someone called Manal and told her that Osama was also wounded. Bilal hurried out and saw Mohammed on his feet, a bloodstain on his chest, and quickly packed him into a car. Osama, who was standing next to him, was slightly injured in the leg by splinters. They raced to the clinic in the city of Salfit. Manal drove with her daughter-in-law in her car, but was so excited that she got lost on the way. Salfit brought Mohammed to the new Istishari private hospital in Ramallah. The doctors found a live bullet on the left side of his chest, millimeters from the aorta. There was no way to remove the bullet without endangering his life. The bullet stays in his body.

When asked by Haaretz this week, the IDF spokesman said: “On Friday, January 31, 2019, there was a violent disruption next to the village of Nabi Saleh in the area of ​​the Ephraim Territorial Brigade. During the disturbance, demonstrators threw stones, Molotov cocktails and burning tires at IDF soldiers. In response, the soldiers deployed measures to disperse the crowd and also fired (at the demonstrators). ”

The IDF spokesman ignored the question as to why the soldiers are using live fire to cancel demonstrations.

It was the second bullet that Mohammed hit and stayed in his body. Exactly five years earlier, on the same day, January 31, 2015, he was hit in the leg by a 0.22 bullet that exploded internally. The fragments were located near a central artery and the doctors decided to leave them there. X-rays clearly show the bullet in Mohammed’s chest and the fragments in his left leg. It was actually his third wound. When he was 12 years old, a tear gas grenade was fired at his legs while he was sitting on a fence in the village. He was hospitalized for 12 days because of wound complications. Manal notes that most of the wounded in the village were shot on the left – more dangerous – side. In fact, she also has bullet fragments in her left leg since she was shot in a demonstration in 2015. She saw demonstrators killed twice next to her – Rushdi Tamimi and Mustafa Tamimi. Mohammed replies to a question that he will not return to the demonstrations. But his mother, who looks disappointed with the answer, immediately notes that after being released after 20 months in prison, he also said he would never go back to the protests.