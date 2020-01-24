The Palestinian Authority warns Israel, USA, not to cross the red lines in the Middle East peace plan - Palestinians

advertisement

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was not informed of the expected publication of the Middle East peace plan by US President Donald Trump, Palestinian officials said on Thursday that they had heard of the news during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bethlehem.

On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival, Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz, will travel to Washington next week to discuss the “possibility of peace in the Holy Land” with Trump.

“If the plan is released on the basis of the details that we have so far refused to disclose, the Palestinian leadership will declare a series of steps to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and Israel. We warn Israel and the US Government from crossing the red lines, “the Palestinian Authority said.

“We stress our firm position calling for an end to the occupation of the Palestinian Territories within the ’67 borders, including East Jerusalem,” she added.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli officials said the plan would ensure the application of Israeli sovereignty to all existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in addition to annexing the Jordan Valley, which would become Israel’s eastern border.

Officials added that areas currently under Palestinian control are likely to remain as such and will be defined as a demilitarized state. “However, an immediate refusal by the Palestinians [to accept the plan] would legitimize unilateral annexation steps

According to Channel 12 News political correspondent and analyst Amit Segal, the White House Netanyahu and Gantz will present a plan that will apply Israeli sovereignty to all settlements in the West Bank while creating territorial continuity.

In addition, the plan will recognize Jerusalem again as Israel’s capital and allow Israel to annex West Bank communities immediately, with Jerusalem later agreeing to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Segal added that the conditions to be presented to the Palestinians will include demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, disarmament of Hamas, and recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israel as a Jewish state.

According to Palestinian sources, President Abbas and his team met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bethlehem to learn about developments in the peace plan.

Officials also said they had only heard about Netanyau and Gantz’s planned visit to Washington through the media, with no news or update from the Americans. “Such a dramatic event, which is said to directly affect the Palestinians, and which no one has bothered to inform the Palestinian leadership,” a Palestinian official told Haaretz.

Some officials have said in recent days that there are rumors that the plan “will only serve the interests of Netanyahu and Trump, but nothing official.

The Palestinian Authority still needs to make arrangements to respond to the upcoming peace plan, and say its best bet could be to wait for US and Israeli elections to shake the political landscape. A senior member of the Palestinian leadership said, “We pray and trust God, but the problem is that Trump and Netanyahu pray the same good and have far more tools and power.”

