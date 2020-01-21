advertisement
It was mainly after the disqualification of ‘Lion heart“From the foreign category of Oscars that the distinctive character of Nigerian English belonged to the mainstream.
People argued on Twitter about how exactly Nigerian English differs from British or American, how it bears the peculiar cadence of Nigerians.
And now the Oxford English Dictionary has recognized Nigerian possession of the English language, and several of our words have entered the dictionary for the first time.
In a statement on the dictionary website, they wrote that “Nigerians have made a unique and distinctive contribution to English as a world language”, and shared the 29 Nigerian-English words that are now “official”. “
They are:
- agric
- barber salon
- buka
- bukateria
- chop
- rap-rap
- Danfo
- to eat money
- ember months
- flag-off
- flagging off
- yeast (noun)
- yeast (verb)
- Guber
- Kannywood
- K-leg
- put mom
- next morning
- non-indigenous
- okada
- bring to bed
- qualitatively
- rubbing mind
- sef
- send again
- separately
- Tokunbo
- zone (verb)
- zoning (noun)
