Detective Anderson may be on vacation, but that doesn’t mean his bikes have stopped. The third episode of HBO’s The Outsider raises further questions and adds an ingenious but highly unorthodox PI to the mix – hello, Holly Gibney!

Upstairs, the local police officers rave about the barn and collect evidence they can’t do with. Cherokee City gets wind and sends Officer Crankypants Jack to check it out, but as always he’s super salty. He is moistened before going to the barn to do his job. As he watches the scene, a dark figure frightens him and something adorns his neck. He screams in agony and ends this WTF moment.

Anderson is obviously concerned and is still working on the case. He finds the retirement home where Terry Maitland’s father is housed and begins to share his findings with Jeannie, who closes his laptop and tells him to enjoy his vacation. (Seriously, a mandatory paid vacation? Result!)

Detective Sablo meets with Anderson to report the results of the barn. The best find is a belt buckle that “Terry” wore in the surveillance material picked up by the club. Some of the prints found are so weak that Sablo says they could be from an 80- or 90-year-old. They also found an unidentified black substance that might as well have come directly from the X-Files.

Meanwhile, an occupant quietly sharpens a glass lens in his cell …

Anderson, Sablo, Howie and Alec cannot understand the secret behind the prints. Alec suggests involving Holly Gibney to follow Terry’s footsteps in Ohio, but Holly wants to meet Anderson face to face before joining. Holly has an encyclopedic amount of knowledge in her brain along with a possible photographic memory. She devours the files, outlines her tasks, demands her fees and teaches them a Lithuanian toast in the same breath. There’s no question about it: Holly is special in several ways.

Holly says it sounds like a lookalike, a non-biological lookalike. She teaches men how other cultures perceive the idea, but Anderson tells her that he has “no tolerance for the inexplicable”. Rrrrecord scratch! “Well, sir, you will have no tolerance for me,” she replies. Holly says that she can determine exactly what day May 1st is centuries away. She can race past a tall building and know how high it is in a 6-inch area. Her parents had her tested by all sorts of doctors at the age of 4. It has been studied and described by many scientists, and no one has been able to find out why it is so nervous. She abruptly leaves the table after feeling exposed, but falls back to say to Anderson, “You don’t drink that much, but you did it to make me feel good … thanks.” Holly as “eccentric” would be an understatement of the year.

A second inmate in prison cuts his leg (eh!) And pulls out a plastic knife. A showdown is brewing …

Elsewhere, Jessa wakes her mother up and asks her to call Anderson. She has something to say to him and “the man” said that she could only tell the detective. The Andersons go over and Glory says she wants them to help calm the child down. Jessa tells Anderson that the man said to stop. If he doesn’t, “something very bad will happen.” As Anderson continues digging, Glory turns it off. After some research by Jeannie, Glory allows Mrs. Anderson to continue the conversation.

Jessa says she has seen the man several times. The first time he looked “like daddy but not”. The second time he looked “a bit” like her daddy, but his face was blurry like “someone tried to delete it”. The adults tell Jessa that she doesn’t. I don’t have to be afraid. “I think you’re the one to be scared,” she says to Anderson. When did Jessa turn into the creepy child from the omen?

Jack is – surprised! – getting hammered in the strip club again. He collapses and keeps muttering: “Just let it stop.”

Holly interviews a security guard who stole the van. She asks for the surveillance material, but the cameras are cleaned every five days. Her next stop is Terry’s father Peter’s home, but since she’s not a family, she’s not allowed in. The nurse at the desk thinks she is a reporter and throws her out. In her hotel room she finds a message about the search for two missing sisters. She learns that the girls were finally found dead and that a local hospital worker is in custody because of the killing. The man in question is the occupant who sharpens the lens!

We go back to prison when a security guard unlocks a cell door. The second inmate enters, but before a fight can begin, the accused child murderer cuts his throat with the lens. The bloody glass falls to the floor as the man’s limp body falls against the wall.

We interrupt Jack again, desperately repeating “whatever I have to do” as we zoom in on a bubbly, grotesque rash on his neck.

How are all of these events related? Meet us with your best theories in the comments!

