Opinion: The Outlaw Dirty Money campaign has received prominent Republican support and already has 200,000 signatures, so dark money groups can plan how to prevent them from reaching voters.

Former Arizona governor Fife Symington was pictured in Scottsdale in 2018. (Photo: Thomas Hawthorne / The Republic)

Rejoice, Arizona. The campaign to free our state from deep pocketed donors with “dark money” – those who hide in the bushes when trying to buy our elections – is getting a boost.

Former Republican governor Fife Symington has confirmed that he supports the Outlaw Dirty Money initiative on Thursday.

“I just feel like it’s out of control,” he told me, referring to dark spending on Arizona political campaigns.

Symington is the best-known Republican to date to help turn on the lights in Arizona’s campaign finance system.

If it is on the ballot, it will happen

Governor Doug Ducey and the GOP-led legislature not only support spending on dark money – they believe that major donors have an initial adjustment right to trick you into submitting their bids – they actually have locks for more spending on dark money in Arizona opened.

However, this will change when voters in Arizona have something to say about it.

And it looks like we’re doing it.

The ODM campaign now has more than 200,000 of the 356,467 signatures required by July 3 to take part in the November election. The goal is 450,000 to 500,000 signatures, a nice, fat cushion against the inevitable legal attacks by money groups that are determined to keep this from voting.

You know if it comes to the ballot it will happen easily.

In 2018, the Arizona Supreme Court rescinded the ODM initiative after a legal challenge from a trio of opponents: the Americans funded by the Koch brothers for wealth and concerned veterans for America, and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, the dark money group in front of them was the Arizona Public Service’s secret campaign to choose its own utility regulators in 2014.

This year, however, Outlaw Dirty Money has the money to complement community-led efforts with paid petition circulators.

“Something big is happening here”

According to Chuck Coughlin, whose political advisor leads the campaign, ODM raised $ 1.2 million to raise another $ 1 million to both achieve the signature goal and defend the campaign against the inevitable legal challenge.

Former Attorney General Terry Goddard, who runs the campaign, said enthusiasm was at an “all-time high”.

“It is really noticeable that something big is happening here and we are destined to vote,” he said.

It certainly won’t hurt if the name of a prominent Republican from Arizona is added to the campaign.

Symington points to APS’s $ 4 million dark money campaign to choose a pair of friendly corporate commissioners in 2014 as a reason to stand behind ODM.

He is less concerned about the right of a major donor to remain anonymous in the financing of attack reports than about “what the common good represents”.

“What can we do to bring trust and courtesy back to the political system?” He said. “I think it is an issue that is bigger than party politics. It is about the fundamental question of the integrity of the political process.

“It just seems hostile to this integrity that huge sums of money come into play – for example, at the last minute – trying to influence one candidate over the other or one policy over the other, and you have no idea who that Money comes from.

“It doesn’t seem logical or correct. I think it’s time to clean it up.”

Of course he is right. And that’s exactly what voters in Arizona will do.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2020/02/12/outlaw-dirty-money-campaign-gets-boost-fife-symington/4741226002 /