(Warning: The following contains spoilers from the premiere of Outlander in season 5. Read at your own risk!)

The season five premiere of Outlander should be an absolutely joyous occasion as Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) officially made their marriage vows at Fraser’s Ridge before anyone else. Unfortunately, even the funniest celebrations have a disadvantage in the world of Outlander and it was a fool for our beautiful Brianna.

When Brianna searched Jamie (Sam Heughan) for a father-daughter dance, she heard Lord John Gray (David Berry) reveal that Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), the pirate who raped Bree in season 4, apparently sighted the explosion escaped in prison and was released. This was terrible news for every member of the Fraser family, but particularly traumatic for Brianna.

“The arrival in season 5 (Bonnet) obviously still has a big impact on Brianna. For everyone else, I feel like they have found some kind of peace because they think Bonnet died blowing up the prison,” explained Skelton for TV Guide on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “If people find out that this is not the case, it obviously burdens them again – also because they are interested in Brianna, but also because Bonnet has a legitimate interest in Jemmy. Maybe he is looking for a meeting or not or even his Take son. So it’s a cloud, but it’s also a lot of fear floating around in the Fraser camp. ”

Even if the only information is a rumor, Bonnet’s debilitating effect has already started to affect the family.

“(Bonnet) has affected them all individually and as a family. You can feel his presence, even if you may not see her,” added Heughan.

As of now, Jamie believes that he is the only member of the Fraser clan who knows the devastating news, but that will change over the course of the season and the insight will affect every family member.

“It is a great revelation and I think it affects everyone very deeply and in very different ways,” said Caitriona Balfe. “Obviously for Claire, Jamie knew it or knew it very early. (It is) the responsibility to protect your daughter and make sure that she doesn’t suffer from it … For Bree there is a fear that this perpetrator is out there and will he follow her again? For Roger, this is the man who made his relationship (with Bree) and his relationship with his son so difficult. ”

Will the Frasers be able to track down the pirate before going to Brianna and Baby Jemmy? We can only hope for her sake.

