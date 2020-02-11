OPINION: If you’ve ever watched a TV show with an older family member, you’re familiar with the creeping confusion: who is this? Why is she dressed like this? Wait, what has he got to do with the whole thing? Are we in an advertising break? What year is it What does it all mean?

At the end of the Academy Awards we asked ourselves all of these questions – and indeed whether there is still a place for award ceremonies. Americans were more disoriented than most and turned to each other on sofas and social media to ask the same question, “What on earth am I looking at?”

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi said the moment he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay was “terrible” because he was speechless.

I can not answer that. The actor who was watching beside me was also unable to raise his hands helplessly when I asked what the group of singing and dancing teenagers who appeared halfway did the biggest event on the show business calendar (she beat the spectators at fast food). and why Eminem had a hit in 2002, Lose Yourself. (“I don’t know,” he replied, “you lost me some time ago.”)

I am also not convinced that the organizers could have replied to this. If they had known what they wanted to achieve with an almost four-hour show filled with over-length film clips, endless guest lecture sketches, and seven musical performances (an all-time high), that purpose might have bothered off on viewers at home. As it was, the Oscars 2020 were like the face of an aging Hollywood star: so full of fill that you no longer understood what you were looking at.

You could attribute most of the fluctuating incoherence to the lack of a host for the second time in a row. Last year’s supposed moderator Kevin Hart was classified as morally deficient – he quit after some old homophobic tweets surfaced – and the ceremony was held without a front man.

To be without a host again this year was not the “successful formula” we believed in to give guest lecturers free rein and to make their own self-glorifying points.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock sneaked into an opening joke about Hart’s treatment. Martin: You actually don’t have any more hosts. Why is that? Rock: “Twitter! Everyone has an embarrassing tweet somewhere. I know I do.”

It was a welcome acknowledgment of Hollywood’s cancellation culture, but it embarrassed shoulders over LA’s Dolby Theater.

This city doesn’t feel comfortable with self-confidence, but it likes to make high-level political issues, and if Donald Trump’s election has turned out to be one thing, there is a president in every US film star.

Brad Pitt received his Best Supporting Actor award in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and made an anti-Trump speech.

So Martin and Rock joked about the Iowa area code. Brad Pitt, who received his award for best supporting actor in “Once Upon a Time …” in Hollywood, gave an anti-Trump speech in which he spreads behind the scenes: “I think Trump’s art of play works, me don’t think we should let that happen. I’m serious. “

It was just as serious when comedian Josh Gad presented Idina Menzel’s performance by Into the Unknown from Frozen 2 with the saying: “Frozen 2 – or, as the climate change deniers call it, Not Frozen 2”.

Of course, the main political issues had to be gender equality. And almost every person on this stage used their chance to bring the long-overlooked wonder of women to the fore.

Natalie Portman wore a Dior dress embroidered with the names of female directors. Mark Ruffalo presented the best documentary award, adding that “four were staged by women” – and one might assume that he had told the room that these masterpieces were staged by pets.

The winner of the best actor, Joaquin Phoenix, closed the Sunday speech with a broad acceptance speech that managed to capture all socio-political mistakes. Addressing misogyny, racism, and the evils of people who put cow’s milk on their cereal, the Joker star said his plan was to “use (my) voice for the voiceless”.

At least one thing clarified: when looking at the numbers for the Oscars, we still have to find out whether the A-listeners, who competed as voices for the voiceless, thwarted the humble viewer at home.

Given that the show’s ratings have dropped sharply in the past decade (with some disruption in the past year), Hollywood may want to consider keeping itself as reduced and real as Korean parasite director Bong Joon- ho who accepted this his four Oscars with unpretentious grace.

As Tom Hanks emphasizes in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”: “Fame is a four-letter word. Ultimately, it depends on what we do with it.” What is true. But do you know what, Hollywood? Maybe it’s enough to talk to us.