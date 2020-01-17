The original resort of Thailand offers fun for the whole family

advertisement

HUA HIN: Nostalgia can be dangerous for anyone who wants to recapture the magic of a youthful adventure. It’s just never the same, and neither are you.

As a Thai t-shirt designer might say, “The same thing, but different.”

Returning to a place 20 years later and expecting that youthful miracle inevitably to be relived – especially when that place is Thailand, loved by generations of first-time backpackers armed with their Lonely Planet guide, a book with travelers checks (Millennials, you can Google that) bit) and unplayable knock-off DVDs purchased on Khao San Road – Bangkok’s Champs Elysees or tat. At that time you could plug in your Discman earphones and walk on the beach in your oversized Bermuda shorts, without worry on a 10-baht scale with Pad Thai noodles.

Fast forward two decades and of course it’s all so different. The old Discman no longer works, the Bermudas no longer fit and that bowl of noodles now costs 90 baht.

The most subtly flavored Penang curry is a must-have meal in Thiland. (Shutterstock)

And in my case there are three small people who follow me everywhere who demand constant entertainment and who haughtyly ask why there are no nuggets on the menu.

Thailand with children can be a challenge. Although the tourist offer in the country has become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, many resorts are still focused on couples or individual travelers. And if you have more than two children, accommodation can be expensive because hotels often insist that you book two rooms.

Choosing the right destination with the right mix of entertainment for both large and small people is the secret to making your Thai journey through memory as memorable as it was the first time.

The original – but now often overlooked – resort of Hua Hin is such a place. It is steeped in history, culture and great markets and has a lot to entertain children from water slides to elephant parks.

Unlike some of the more famous island resorts, which involve a lot of travel, you can reach Hua Hin in less than three hours from Bangkok International Airport and there are many easy travel options, from a bus that departs every hour from the arrivals terminal for private transfers and public taxis.

We start our Hua Hin vacation with a few days at the Colara-style Centara Resort, which gives you an idea of ​​what it would have been like to be a tourist in the 1920s when the Thai royal family went on vacation here . The hotel has the kind of understated elegance that is becoming increasingly rare in the age of multinational hospitality groups, but there is still plenty going on to keep the kids happy, from pool games to a session with a Muay Thai boxer.

The Centara is a five-minute walk from one of Hua Hin’s main attractions, the bustling night market, where you can enjoy grilled lobster – or a snack on a bag of fried crickets and grasshoppers, if you are more eclectic. The market is a shoppers’ paradise – and not only if you are looking for a fake designer T-shirt or some new fish-shaped slippers. The kids make two football sets, Tottenham and Ajax, that look real, but probably aren’t, for just 200 baht (less than $ 7) each.

You can reach Hua Hin in less than three hours from Bangkok International Airport. (Shutterstock)

The other essential shopping experience in Hua Hin is the serene Cicada market, which opens at the weekend. Here you buy tokens that can be spent on a wide range of street food that smells divine and tastes just as good, based on the few generously proportioned dishes that we ordered – most of which can be purchased for less than $ 5. Make sure you eat before you start browsing, because the smell of the food here makes it difficult to focus on anything other than your stomach.

After eating some delicious fried rice served in a decapitated pineapple, chicken satay and the most subtly flavored Penang curry, it’s time to waddle around the market and see what there is to see.

There are some really good caricaturists at work and the children are happy with their images – both only take five minutes. Although they don’t wear the football sets they bought at the Night Market last night, the artist reproduces them perfectly, complete with sponsor logo, which is impressive, and for only $ 5, a bargain.

The market is a shoppers’ paradise – and not only if you are looking for a fake designer T-shirt or some new fish-shaped slippers. (Shutterstock)

There is also some great art on display here and because we have not arrived to buy, we are somehow leaving with a considerably lighter wallet and not one but three beautiful oil paintings by local artist Tumagon Pichai.

After enjoying both the gastronomic and cultural pleasures of Hua Hin, we end our stay at the Holiday Inn, which is the highlight for the children, largely because of the attached water park, but also because of the delicious breakfast buffet served on the seventh floor of what is the tallest building in the city,

The suite in which we stay is cleverly designed, with an annex to the large bedroom with bunk beds and is furnished as a playroom. Instead of room keys we get wristbands with which you have access to both your room and the adjacent water park, which also has a high ropes course and keeps the children busy throughout our stay.

The charm of the country is undiminished. (Shutterstock)

Our two weeks pass in an instant and all our worries about traveling in Thailand with young children have fortunately not been realized. The children are fascinated by everything they see, from the teeming markets to the coconut-lined beaches.

Thailand is certainly not the way I remember it as a young, independent traveler. Mass tourism has arrived here and everything is much, much more expensive. But the charm of the country continues to be great, the food is just as tasty and the Thais we meet, even in the most touristy places we visit, are just as friendly.

It’s not like it was in the nineties, but where is it?

The same, but different.

