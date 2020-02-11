Opposition members boycotted Question Time at the Rajasthan assembly on Tuesday after the spokesman dismissed a BJP member’s question about Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone.

BJP lawmaker Shankar Singh Rawat interviewed the government for the first time after the loss of income after the film was declared tax-free in Rajasthan on January 10.

When asked, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shanti Dhariwal, told Parliament that the tax calculation could only be made until February 20. However, spokesman CP Joshi did not allow an additional question to the actor, which triggered a riot on the opposition’s benches.

The film Chhapaak faced anger from some people after Padukone went to Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to show solidarity with the students who were attacked on January 5 by a masked mob on campus.

After the turmoil in the House of Representatives during which opposition members penetrated the well, opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria tried to comment on the subject, but the spokesman did not allow it and said the additional question related to the Ministry of Culture.

But opposition members continued to protest, asking the spokesman to protect his right to ask questions, and later boycotted Question Time.

“It is the House of Representatives’ right to ask additional questions, but the spokesman has not allowed us, so we boycotted Question Time,” Rajendra Rathore, deputy opposition leader in the House of Representatives, told reporters outside the assembly.

However, the speaker continued and the ministers answered the questions in the absence of the members who had asked them.

