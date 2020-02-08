HANSEL AND GRETEL by Engelbert Humperdinck (Canadian Opera Company). At the Four Seasons Center for the Performing Arts (145 Queen West). Runs until February 21st. $ 35- $ 350. 416-363-8231, coc.ca. See listing. Rating: NN

Here’s the thing with fairy tales, whether in their original form or adapted to other media: they have to be clear.

The Canadian Opera SocietyIs new Hansel and Gretel Starts with a fascinating Toronto-based concept that soon breaks down incoherently.

director Joel IvanyThe production begins with a colorful children’s drawing of the earth, which is projected onto a screen. Then we zoom to Toronto in Google Earth style (hey! There’s exactly the theater we’re in right now!) To focus on a single apartment building on the outskirts. Very cool.

We meet Hansel in a narrow space (Emily Fons) and Gretel (Simone Osborne) who dodge their work and try not to think about their hunger. In walks Mother Gertrude (Krisztina Szabó) from her poorly paid job (she wears a shop uniform) and criticizes the couple for breaking a milk jug. She sends them into the forest to pick strawberries.

Here things start to falter. As father Peter (Russell Braun) comes home from work (he makes brooms), is drunk and carries a large basket of groceries. The parents come up with a sophisticated plan to trick their children. This includes transforming your home – and that of your neighbors – into an enchanted space. They also appoint a caretaker (Michael Colvin) disguise yourself as a witch to scare her.

So wait. This family, who can hardly get by, suddenly has the opportunity to organize a big party with a Christmas tree (also: Christmas?) And a room full of gift packaging in which there are delicious treats. And you trust a man you hardly know he pretends to abuse his children?

No wonder that the audience didn’t laugh much on the opening night. The scenes with the children torturing witches seem to be something from a particularly twisted episode of Criminal Minds.

Fortunately, the musicians survive the well-thought-out staging on stage and in the orchestra pit.

Johannes DebusReading from Engelbert HumperdinckThe score is full and rich, as decadent as the cakes that the siblings eat.

Braun has a big, booming voice and presence that is just right for the extrovert father. And whether singing or dancing, Fons and Osborne are very convincing children, whereby the Osborne comes into its own in a sparkling solo at the beginning of the second act. Your prayer scene is adorable.

Ming WongThe costumes from H & G are fun at the same time – the overalls from H & G nod neatly to German lederhosen – and are extremely fussy. (Why are the parents in tracksuits? Why is the witch invented so bright?)

Likewise, S. Katy TuckerThe sets and projections are both enjoyable and confusing. There are many details in the various apartments of the complex – for example, Hansel and Gretel’s neighbor upstairs is a hamster.

But how and why trees suddenly appear in their own home is unclear. And projections of a starry universe or rows of gingerbread figures are fine, but they seem arbitrary.

Ivany, who has done such a great job with his own indie opera company Against the Grain, lacks a sense of size and perspective.

As a result, this sweet story leaves a strange aftertaste.

@glennsumi

Glenn Sumi

Glenn began writing for the NOW theater department in 1997. He is currently working on and contributing to the film and stage departments. He sees about 280 live stage shows and 150 films a year. His mother once described his job as “Seeing the Lion King”

Read more from Glenn Sumi

8:00 AM