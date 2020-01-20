The only way UAE expats can enter Russia with free e-Visa - News

advertisement

Philippines and Indians in the UAE have limited options if they want to enter Russia with the free e-visa facility that the country offers.

Last year Indians and Filipinos were among the 53 nationalities who were eligible to apply for a free e-visa for a visit to the Russian city of St. Petersburg. In addition to the city, the e-Visa will also give travelers access to the neighboring Leningrad region.

But there are some conditions that travelers must meet who use the e-Visa facility. According to the Russian airline Aeroflot, Indians, Filipinos and the other 51 nationalities that are eligible for the E-eisa can only enter the country via St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport.

It is forbidden to connect flights with a stopover within Russia.

“The e-Visa is only valid for direct flights from a foreign country to the region for which it was issued; the use of transit flights to this region via Moscow or other airports within the Russian Federation is prohibited,” the Aeroflot site states.

This caught some UAE travelers unaware and some of them were sent back.

“Last month my friend – who had a connecting flight to St. Petersburg via Moscow, was asked to return when he landed in the Russian capital,” said Dan Lester Dabon, a travel blogger based in Abu Dhabi.

Dan has also drawn attention to the e-Visa problem in favor of Filipinos in the UAE who use his social media channels. In a Facebook message, Dan shared the information he received from a certain Marianne Margaret Escolar Zartman. The message was: “I am so sad and disappointed that my friend could not come to St. Petersburg with their e-visa just because she has a connecting flight in Moscow. There is no direct flight to St. Petersburg from Abu Dhabi, therefore she has a connecting flight via Moscow, “Zartman said.

“It wasn’t on their e-visa website that it was supposed to be a direct flight to Pulkovo Airport, but instead it was written on the Aeroflot website. They are sending her back to the UAE,” concluded the post.

From the moment of this writing, only Dubai-based Emirates offers a direct flight to St. Petersburg.

“Emirates operates daily direct flights to St. Petersburg from Dubai,” an Emirates spokesperson told Khaleej Times. Information obtained from Google Flights shows that tickets for the trip cost around Dh2.300.

But Dan still has an alternative for e-Visa users who still want to visit the European country.

“I’m flying to Russia next month with the help of the e-Visa and I’m flying from Dubai to Kazakhstan and then finally to St. Petersburg,” he said. “Kazakhstan is also visa-free for Filipino passport holders, so it’s like visiting two countries in one trip. The whole trip is longer, but it only cost me about Dh1.600,” Dan added.



