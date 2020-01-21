advertisement

A woman who tried to kill her newborn and husband by driving her car against a wall has told how psychoses almost destroyed her life after the birth of her child.

31-year-old Laura almost killed herself, her husband Dan, and their daughter Olivia after intrusive thoughts and hallucinations took over.

The office clerk from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, had never had mental health problems 14 days after Olivia’s birth on June 13, last year before she was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis – which ultimately resulted in her being cut.

Laura reveals everything about her illness in a new Channel 4 documentary – Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – that follows the Nottingham NHS Trust as they cope with the demand for mental health treatment.

After Olivia was born, she had no sleep for a long time, had problems with breastfeeding and also had a blood clot in the leg, followed by suspected sepsis.

Before the show, Laura told the PA news agency, “It didn’t get much sleep.

“It got to the point where I became manic and didn’t want to sleep anymore.

“I started with hallucinations or bad dreams, I’m not sure what it was.”

Laura suffered from hallucinations and started to get angry about her partner Dan

(Image: PA)

She added: “The first hallucination I had was that Olivia was molested and flung around. I had three of these dreams and they got to the point where I didn’t want to go to bed.

“The lack of sleep got much worse and because Dan was sleeping, I was against him because he could fall asleep.”

Laura said as time went on, she became aggressive towards her partner.

In the two days before the shocking incident, Laura said she had gotten up to do 40 hours of manual cleaning.

On Sunday, Dan, 29, a shift supervisor in a warehouse, drove the family to a friend for lunch when Laura tried to kill her family.

Laura said, “Dan was driving, but in my head he blinked longer than normal as if he was going to sleep, so I asked him to drive over and said I was going.

“I sat in the driver’s seat and cried and told him I had hallucinations.

“I was really angry and because he didn’t comfort me it made me angry and I asked him if I could end it.

“I just started driving in a split second. It felt like someone was trying to take one of us with me and I just wanted us to be together. Logically, the only way to be together was that to end.

“I went faster and faster and saw a wall. Dan shouted ‘Please stop, please stop, Olivia needs a mother and a future, please stop’.

“In the end he pushed the stop / start button, which slowed the car down very quickly.

“Dan took Olivia out of the car and then I started driving again, driving alone and thinking if I die I can wait for her.”

“But then I heard a voice in my head that said, ‘What if it’s not real? What if you just need sleep?”

Laura drove back to Dan, crying and apologizing, who managed to get her to A&E.

She was brought to the Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust, where she was treated for six weeks.

Laura continued: “I still feel guilty, that hasn’t disappeared, although it wasn’t me, it could have ended differently. I owe my life to unity.

“It made me and Dan stronger, we were always strong, but it made us unbreakable. Getting through this and then getting to the other side is incredible.

“I’m pretty strong-willed, but it undressed me and turned my whole life upside down. I was like a shell of my former self.”

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 10 p.m.



Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service that is available all year round. If you’d prefer to write down how you feel, or if you’re worried about being overheard over the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

