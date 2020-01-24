The only formula that can save Israel's Channel 13 - Opinion - Israel News

advertisement

Israel’s Channel 10 was in mortal danger for most of its existence. I once wrote a piece that suggested a formula for salvation: turn it into the Israeli version of the Fox News Channel. The next day, one of the transmitter’s financial lifelines contacted me. It’s an interesting idea, he said. Where would the professionals come from? I suggested a few names. And which of them would head the news department? Hagai Segal, I replied. To which he said: You can’t be serious.

Years passed. Some of the people whose names I suggested are leading print and electronic journalists today. They were joined by others who were quite young at the time. However, the main editorial positions, those of the people who determine what is broadcast, from what perspective and with what weight the most important political positions are treated, will continue to be occupied by those who follow the “party line”.

Then there are the disguised commissioners, analysts who pour a constant drop of melancholy, despair and even poison into our lives and paint a bleak picture of the places, people and organizations that are truly among the most beautiful in the country.

Yossi Warshavsky, the CEO of Channel 13, the successor to Channel 10, had to leave the company. The viewers are fed up, the advertisers no longer buy advertising and the losses of the broadcaster increase. The explanations – tortuous excuses why viewers have left the channel – have only suppressed or ignored the painful truth: viewers do not like channel 13 because they are trying to content and channel 12 (whose programs are often broadcast) on the left stylistically outsmarting viewers who are not leftists cause abdominal pain). If the broadcaster tries to improve its image here and there, it is seen as “more of the same”. (The public broadcaster Channel 11, which imitates its rivals / colleagues, is also not very popular with viewers. But since it is financed by the state, it does not face acute budget problems).

Conservative U.S. viewers who support President Donald Trump and the Republican Party and are against Democrats, CNN, and the like have a television house: Fox News, the most-watched cable broadcaster in the U.S. Her counterparts in Israel have no “home” in the media, praising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and fighting the “bad guys” in the media who condescend to him and them. You have no television station that generously documents the visits by leading politicians this week to the International Holocaust Memorial Day rather than cynical.

Hagai Segal is now editor of Makor Rishon, one of the country’s most important and respected newspapers: this is said wholeheartedly, even by those who contest the political stance of his newspaper. Other people, whose names I suggested to the same person, have now also gained important media positions (although, as mentioned, they are still excluded from the really important senior editorial and management positions), as are quite a few others just as talented and ambitious and hungry. These people have the ability to save the Channel 13 ship from sinking and make it the flagship of the – very large – tribe of Netanyahu admirers and other rights activists who feel alienated from the content – and the way it is presented most important news programs and programs on current events on channels 11, 12 and 13. In particular channel 13.

Do I like this suggestion? No, I do not do it. I just wish the existing channels were more professional, fair and impartial. Since they do not want to be – that is the nature of the Israeli media – the only chance of salvation is in the proposed revolution. Will Channel 13 investors take over the gauntlet this time? No, even if this “No” leads to the closure of the channel. The left (minus channel 13, which will be closed sooner or later) will continue to settle and direct the media, while the right will try to settle in the hearts of the people and, despite Netanyahu, also in Judea and Samaria.

