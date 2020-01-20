The online revival of a Jewish community in the Holocaust - Europe wiped out

advertisement

In July 1944, after the Soviets liberated the small town of Sokal in Eastern Poland, my grandparents left the pigsty where they had been hiding for the past 20 months and went home. As strange as it sounds today, they said at the time that it was the most natural thing you could do.

Their house was a few miles away and luckily empty and still habitable, even though they had been searched in their absence. They stayed there for about a year until it became painfully clear that this was not a place where they could rebuild their broken lives. Wherever they went, memories of friends, neighbors and relatives who were no longer alive chased them. And although hardly a handful of Jews had survived, anti-Semitism was still strong among the local population – until then mostly Ukrainian.

Later that year, my grandparents’ humble home became the center of what was left of the Jewish community. It was often the first stop on the way back to civilization for Jews who came from the surrounding forests, underground bunkers and other hiding places – the place where they had their first hot meal after the war (made with products, which my grandparents had taken from the abandoned Gestapo (nearby warehouse) and to find out what had happened to their loved ones and who had survived. Most of the time, the messages they received were devastating.

For those who couldn’t physically make it, my grandfather, Moshe Maltz, offered his services in writing.

Screen grave of the Jews who come from Sokal Facebook page. Facebook screen grave

He regularly visited the local post office to collect letters to the Jews in the city, as the local postman, as he once said, had no trouble extending his services to Jews. When there was no one alive to receive these letters, my grandfather opened them and replied himself.

In the diary he kept at that time, he describes a particularly memorable letter that he found. It was written by a Sokal Jewish survivor who had since been drafted into the Red Army. This was the address on the envelope: “Every Jew who survived.”

“I had to write to him that his whole family was gone,” my grandfather said in his diary. “In response, he wrote,” Tell the killers that I will return and let them pay for killing my family. ‘

Around 6,000 Jews lived in Sokal on the eve of World War II. Only about 30 survived. Sokal is located on the Bug River, about 80 kilometers north of Lviv, a region formerly known as Eastern Galicia. (At that time it was the responsibility of Poland; today it is part of Ukraine.)

A group of Jewish girls in the pre-war Sokal.Sokal Memorial Book

Before the war, the Jews made up about a third of the population of Sokal, which was typical of many of the small towns – or shtetl – in the region.

The survivors spread all over the world. Some went to the United States, some to Israel, some to Australia. In at least one case, a survivor came to Cuba. In the late 1940s, not a single Jew remained in the city.

But thanks to the Internet, the Sokal Jewish community is experiencing a kind of revival today.

Our recently founded Facebook group Jews who come from Sokal has more than 50 members and is growing steadily. Among them are actual Sokal survivors (to the best of our knowledge, four are still alive), their children and grandchildren, and descendants of Jewish families who were lucky enough to have left Sokal before the war. Some of us have had the opportunity to visit the city (which was only possible in the past decades after the fall of the Soviet Empire), but most have never gone there.

Broken Jewish tombstones in the city of Sokal.Richie Sherman

This online community gives us the opportunity to share information about victims and survivors of the Holocaust, to find out if and how we are related, and to share our personal connections to a tiny city that has changed hands at least four times over the past 100 years ,

It has also provided a forum for sharing photos discovered in old family albums, hoping to eventually find out the names of the people in them and what happened to them.

A community is practically reborn

Our online community was launched two years ago, but the idea had long since taken root. About 13 years ago I started working on a documentary about Franciszka Halamajowa – the Polish-Catholic woman who saved 15 Jews in Sokal, including eight members of my own family (including my grandparents and my father). The name of the film was “No. 4 Street of Our Lady, ”and as soon as my filmmaker partner and I started production, we set up a website to track our progress and help raise funds. It quickly became clear that anyone in the world who wanted to get information about Sokal, especially about their Jewish community, would end up doing a quick Google search on this (now defunct) website.

A group of Jewish musicians in the pre-war Sokal.Sokal memorial book

That’s how I first got to know Alan Charak from Sydney, Australia. Alan contacted me because his father, who was still alive, had come from Sokal and Alan was looking for advice to plan a family trip there after he found out on the website that I was already there. Through our email correspondence, I learned that Alan’s father had worked with my great-uncle at the local train station during the Nazi occupation. Alan’s father, who was a teenager at the time, remembered that my great-uncle was very kind to him. Since then I have been in contact with the Charaks again and last year finally had the opportunity to meet some family members personally.

Over the years I have received more and more requests from people interested in one aspect or another of the Sokal Jewish community. Some were looking for information about a specific person or family. Occasionally, thanks to my grandfather’s diary, I was able to help. Some would turn out to be long lost relatives.

Finally, my growing network of compatriots in Sokal included a world-famous journalist – Max Frankel, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Times, whose family came from the city. In an email exchange, he wrote that he vividly remembered visiting Sokal when he was 6 years old.

This includes Sharon Scharff Greenwald, who has become a lifelong friend, although I don’t see her often. I met Sharon for the first time when she picked me up at the airport in San Antonio, Texas, where I was supposed to present my film at the local Jewish film festival. Her late mother had also come from Sokal – the only one of eight surviving children.

Animals graze around the ruins of the 300 year old Sokal synagogue. Richie Sherman

I found that I was the point of contact for anyone interested in Sokal. In a strange way, it felt like I was going to continue where my grandfather left off. Unfortunately, unlike him, my knowledge was very limited. I hadn’t lived in Sokal during the war; I had no personal connection to most of the people I was asked about. and in many cases I had no one to ask. I realized that a Facebook group could be an ideal place to collect and share such information.

At the beginning, I added everyone I knew through a Sokal connection. As word has gotten around, the number of requests to join the (private) group has also increased.

‘Living story’

Out of curiosity, I recently asked some of our members what sparked their interest in joining. Daniel Abraham, who lives in Brooklyn, said he hoped “maybe to connect to the world my grandparents knew and that my mother, who was only 3 years old when she last saw Sokal, and I had little or no nostalgia for her past life, but always had a certain sparkle in her eyes when she said the word ‘Sokal’. “Daniel has summarized his passion for his family history and this small town on his own website.

Sokal’s main boulevard, practically unchanged since the pre-war period. Richie Sherman

Marcus Tell, an Israeli filmmaker based in Berlin, is in the process of making a documentary inspired by his grandfather’s life story. His grandfather Mordecai Shechter, who came from Sokal, managed to board a ship to Palestine a year before the outbreak of World War II.

Tell, who traveled to Sokal last summer to shoot the opening scene, said he joined the Facebook group “to get a better view of the city before I went there.”

Marty Lester’s great-grandfather left Sokal in 1900 in the United States, where he settled in Cleveland. All of the family members left behind, except for one – who happens to be our cousin together – were murdered during the Holocaust. Our online community, he writes, “contributes to the creation of living history and is a microcosm of what was, and could have been, for so many small towns in Eastern Europe.”

Vered Dayan’s paternal grandparents were born and raised in Sokal. She only recently found out about her origins when her father, a survivor from Belgium, started writing his family history. “I found everything in its history exciting and have been genealogy addicted ever since. I tried to find all the information about Sokal and its Jewish community,” writes the Israel-based translator, whom I met at a genealogy conference. “Perhaps it is an attempt to fill a void after many years of silence.”

Sarah Pine Yastrab, the granddaughter of a Sokal survivor, grew up in Melbourne, Australia and now lives in Woodmere, New York. Your answer captures a feeling that is often felt in my conversations with other survivors of the second and third generations.

“Sokal grew up not just a place, but a concept,” she writes. “We would hear my grandfather’s stories at the Shabbat table, and although we could have a look at his life before and during the war, we could never visit him. His memories of Sokal were the bitterest and sweetest. He tried the sights, Describe smells, sounds and above all the people who were lost forever.

“The beauty of connecting with others who have come from this place,” she adds, “is becoming aware that what might have seemed like a fairy tale to us was indeed a reality.”

