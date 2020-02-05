Advertisement

Probably the youngest winner of the DDF raffle.



Mohamed Salah, a one-year-old boy, joined the long list of duty-free millennium millionaires in Dubai on Tuesday.

The ticket was bought in his name by his father Ramees Rahman, a 31-year-old resident of Abu Dhabi for over six years.

Ramees has been participating in the duty-free campaign in Dubai for a year and has the winning ticket No. 1319 online in series 323 under the name of his son.

“I am very pleased with this great news and thank Dubai Duty Free for this great promotion. My son’s future is now well secured,” said Ramees.

After the Millennium Millionaire raffle, three other winners of the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion were announced.

Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, a 33-year-old Iranian citizen based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Magnetite Black Metallic) with ticket number 0773 in the 1745 series.

Gloria Malacaste, a 30-year-old Filipino citizen from Dubai, won a Moto Guzzi Audace motorcycle (Nero Travolgente) in the 397 series with ticket number 0253.

Timothy Reducha, a Canadian citizen based in Riyadh, won a Moto Guzzi V8S TT motorcycle (Giallo Sahara) in the 398 series with ticket number 0786.

