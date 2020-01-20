The one who got away: seeing Etienne running makes Ed Orgeron sick

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-01

Etienne meets Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl.

Travis Etienne pauses and scores touchdowns for Clemson instead of LSU, which makes Ed Orgeron sick.

Clemson and LSU will compete in the National Championship Game at the Superdome in New Orleans on January 13, and Etienne, the outstanding junior who runs back, should play a crucial role.

Etienne grew up in Jennings, Louisiana, 150 km from Baton Rouge and wanted above all an LSU offer. Orgeron was an interim coach when Etienne completed his recruitment and Clemson flew into the back yard of the LSU and made a major retreat.

That doesn’t go well with Orgeron, who is thinking about how things could have been different.

“All the time. Hey, I wonder how it is. I know how it happened and every time I watch – every time I’ve heard of Clemson or I’ve seen him succeed “I have a stomachache,” said Orgeron, “Of course we like our running backs. We have great setbacks here, but we ended up wanting Travis Etienne, but it was too little, too late.”

Orgeron said the LSU knew everything about Etienne but was not offering it quickly enough.

“I was an assistant here. Travis kept coming up, coming up, ”said Orgeron. “But for some reason we never offered him a scholarship, and after I became an interim coach, we had some players that we had been recruiting for a while. We thought we would get it and we thought if we offered someone else we could lose it. Then we were excluded. In the meantime, I offered Travis very late. I went to see him at home, told him how much we wanted him, but it was too little, too late. He had already made up his mind.

“Something I think we should have done better, we should have recruited him at an earlier age, just like we should all do our great Louisiana backs and keep them in good shape. He is the one who got away. ‘

The LSU also has to compete with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“He is a 25-0 winner and has not been beaten yet. That says a lot about him, ”said Orgeron. “I just watched the movie, watched several games this morning, three or four games in the past few days. The way he takes command, the way he takes command, the RPOs he reads obviously have a strong arm. But his ability to run surprised me.

“I didn’t play against Clemson, I didn’t study her, but his ability to poke the ball and put his arms forward is an excellent runner, does some great games in great ball games, and for a while, a big piece of yard. Obviously he made some big wins against Ohio State that helped them win the game. “

What does he see from Clemson?

“Athletes, speed, scheme. Your receivers are big and tall and athletic, fantastic, ”he said. “Etienne is one of the best backsides we’ll see all year round. Louisiana product, outstanding young man. In the end, I tried to recruit him very quickly. Again, he made two explosive games to help against Ohio State. He is a prolific rusher, one of the best rushers in Clemson’s history. It scores a series of touchdowns very quickly.

“I think when you look at Clemson’s offense, you think of athletes and speed in space. When you look at the defense, you think of Brent Venables, the great job he did, his ability to adapt to the various crimes he saw. I think he is an excellent trainer. I’ve always known Brent and considered him one of the best defensive coordinators in all of football. Its line of defense is fast and strong, can rush passers-by, its flashes are phenomenal. I think it’s a great matchup. When you come to the championship game, you’re playing against a team with great coaches. You have a team with great players and that’s exactly what we have. ”

