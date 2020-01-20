The 'Oman File': In the Mossad alliance with Muscat, Israel's window on Iran - Middle East News

advertisement

Oman hurried to crown his new leader after Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, his ruler for fifty years, had died. It was a clear sign of the Gulf State’s determination to ensure smooth transfer of power and a sense of stability after the death of the longest-serving leader in the Arab world.

The big question for Israel is whether Qaboos’ 65-year-old successor Haithman Bin Tarik al Said, a cousin of the late sultan, will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor regarding foreign policy in general and his close relationship with Israel in 2011 , These relationships, which were forged during the war, were cultivated with great secrecy and managed by Israel’s spy agency Mossad for decades. Qaboos had good reason to appreciate these connections: the Israeli armed forces had helped save his place on the throne.

With a population of 4.5 million and an important land area 15 times the size of Israel, Oman is of crucial geostrategic importance. It overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, which monitors the Persian Gulf, through which 20 percent of the world’s oil flow flows. Oman borders Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Muscat, the capital, is separated from the Iranian mainland by less than 200 km above the Gulf of Oman.

Its particular location and history were one of the reasons Oman reached for Israel in the 1960s. Qaboos took power in a bloodless coup d’état after overthrowing his father Sultan Said bin Taimur with the support of the British government. Qaboos was a graduate of the British Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and had served in the British Army.

Oman’s late ruler Sultan Qaboos looks at STRINGER / REUTERS before the 17th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on December 7, 1996

The first connection that paved the way for Omani-Israeli relations was made by a team of former British spies and Special Forces commanders – and it all started in Yemen.

In 1963, a group of young Yemeni officers overthrew the Yemeni monarchy and declared the country a republic. They were supported by the Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser. As a result, a civil war broke out. The Egyptian army entered the war on the side of the Republicans and used chemical weapons against the royalists.

The Yemeni royalists were supported by Saudi Arabia and the British team led by the legendary colonel of the Second World War, David Sterling, the founder of the Special Air Service (SAS), a model for many special forces around the world, including the Israeli Sayeret Matkal , was mentioned. Sterling worked with Col. David Smiley, a veteran of various secret British operations during World War II, including missions to Palestine and Syria.

At some point during the civil war in Yemen, Smiley asked Nahum Admoni – then a young Mossad agent – and then Israeli Air Force commander Ezer Weizmann to support the British war effort to support the royalists. Both agreed. Admoni was later to become the head of the Mossad and Weizman the seventh President of Israel.

The Mossad agent and Israeli Air Force colonel Zeev Liron were sent to Smiley’s headquarters in Yemen to investigate the country. Liron traveled by air and land to Yemen with a false identity – a tedious journey that included riding mules – and recommended that Israel return to the operation when he returned. IAF pilots flew 14 highly dangerous missions in a Stratocruiser transporter and threw weapons and ammunition out of the air to the royal armed forces.

The civil war ended in early 1967 and the royalists were defeated. However, the Egyptian army did not celebrate their victory. It had performed poorly, its morale was low, and adversity in Yemen was one of the reasons why Israel won the Six Day War in June 1967.

Nahum Admoni, Mossad agent and then head of Mossad, whose close ties to British special forces paved the way for Israel to MuscatLa’am

But the war brought closer ties between the British smiley and the Admoni des Mossad – that was the way to Muscat. Smiley, who had served as the military adviser to the Sultan of Oman, advised Qaboos to contact Israel. Qaboos was interested and representatives of the Mossad’s Tevel department (responsible for secret relations with Arab and Muslim countries without diplomatic relations with Israel) occasionally met with their Omani counterparts.

After Lebanon and Jordan, Oman was the third Arab country to maintain secret relations with the Mossad.

In Jordan these connections were with King Hussein; in Lebanon with President Camille Chamoun, who even received permission from Israeli military intelligence during his retirement to hunt near the Israeli border.

In 1975 relations between Israel and Oman reached a new level. Armed forces from the radical socialist South Yemen had invaded the Dhofar region in the south of the Sultanate to support a longstanding uprising. Britain and Iran, which were then ruled by the Shah, tried unsuccessfully to suppress the uprising. Israeli military advisers, coordinated by Mossad’s operational Ephraim Halevy, who later became head of the agency, rushed to Oman to end the uprising.

The episode was a classic and auspicious example of the convergence of national interests between Israel and Oman. Muscat had to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. For Israel, southern Yemen was a hostile state and an important training ground for Palestinian terrorists, including the kidnappers from Entebbe, and overlooked one of Israel’s main oil supply routes.

In 1975, Israeli military advisers, coordinated by Mossad’s operational Ephraim Halevy (illustrated), who later became head of the secret agency, stormed into Oman to end the revolt supported by South Yemen-Ariel Shalit

Away from the battlefield, the Mossad was instrumental in helping Oman improve its water resources to irrigate its arid land. The water plan was designed by Haim Tsaban, the engineering brother of Yair, a former MK from the Meretz party.

For the next two decades, the Mossad continued to play a role in maintaining the Omani “files”. In 1994, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, accompanied by Ephraim Halevy, flew to Oman and Israel after Israel signed the Oslo Accords with the Palestine Liberation Organization, which resulted in a significant expansion of Israel’s diplomatic, military, and economic relations with the non-aligned states Qaboos. Rabin flew directly from Tel Aviv to Muscat. It was the first publicly announced meeting between Israel and Oman, but almost 30 years since they made covert contact.

Two years later, Shimon Peres, who became prime minister after Rabin’s murder, also visited Oman. Immediately after meeting Qaboos, Israel opened an official mission in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Even after Benjamin Netanyahu defeated Peres in the 1996 elections and became prime minister, Oman continued to play an important role in his efforts to improve Israel’s reputation, if not normalization, in the Arab world. The Sultan decided to remove one obstacle: the state of hostility between Israel and Syria.

Qaboos instructed Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi to negotiate a peace agreement between President Hafez Assad of Syria and Netanyahu. Uzi Arad, a former senior Mossad agent and diplomatic adviser to Netanyahu, met with Alawi three times in Europe from 1996 to 1998.

There was no peace treaty with Syria, but the meetings reflected an important element of Omani foreign policy: reducing tensions in the Middle East, be it between Iran and the United States (Oman helped mediate the Obama administration’s nuclear deal in 2015 ) or between Israel and Israel Palestine.

With the outbreak of the second intifada and the bloody clashes between the IDF and the Palestinians, Oman separated official relations with Israel in 2000, along with other Arab countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

The then Israeli foreign minister meets her Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in Qatar. April 14, 2008 Moshe Milner / La’am

Even so, Oman did not drop the ties completely. Relations between Israel and Oman, which were maintained through the Mossad, went down again. Open relationships emerged again in 2008. This year, Oman’s Foreign Minister Alawi met with his counterpart Tzipi Livni in Qatar in public.

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the capital Muscat during his unannounced visit to the Gulf country. October 26, 2018 AFP

Ten years later, accompanied by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, Netanyahu flew to Oman via Saudi airspace (with a two-minute “stopover” in Amman to avoid the formal appearance that Saudi Arabia had approved a direct flight from Israel) to fly over his airspace) and met with Sultan Qaboos.

Netanyahu and Cohen tried to portray the visit as a unique historical event. This practical narrative aptly forgot that two other Israeli prime ministers had made it to Muscat decades earlier – not to mention practically all Mossad heads since 1970.

For Israel, the relationship with Oman has clearly had a positive impact – diplomatic, strategic, commercial and public – but one of the more significant advantages is the fact that Oman also has good relations with Iran, Israel’s most bitter enemy. Through close contact with Omani officials, Israel was given an insight into Iran’s thinking.

Israeli officials with years of experience in the Omani game tend to believe that the new sultan, who served under Alawi as Director General of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will maintain Qaboos’ longstanding foreign policy and strategy, continuing the long history of the Gulf state, open and secret Relations with Israel.

