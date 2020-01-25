The oldest mosaic in the world in Turkey - archeology

advertisement

Anacleto D’Agostino from the University of Pisa reports that a raw, tiled floor with geometric patterns that was excavated in a pre-classical Hittite city in central Turkey is the earliest known mosaic in the world. The settlement where the mosaic was found may be the lost Hittite city of Zippalanda.

The multicolored patterned surface discovered during the excavation of the prehistoric Usakli Hoyuk is in the courtyard of a public building – archaeologists interpret it as the Temple of the Storm God, writes D’Agostino in antiquity, published by the Cambridge University Press. The late bronze floor consists of stones of different sizes and shapes and is also the earliest known representation of geometric patterns in the rock.

The later mosaics, with which most people are more familiar, are “pebble mosaics” made of unworked small round stones or tile mosaics made of small, flattened cubic or rectangular tiles.

Side view of the Usa̧klı tell

Usa̧klı Höyük Archaeological Project

In contrast, the Usakli mosaic consists of 3,147 irregularly shaped stones and one or the other pebble. D’Agostino writes that the previously exposed area is about 3 by 7 meters.

Aerial view showing the postulated Storm God Temple: the location of the mosaic is highlighted in yellow

Usa kl Hyk Archaeologica

All stones lay flat, did not really touch and formed geometric patterns in contrasting dark and light colors. The mosaic consists of three rectangular frames, each with three rows of triangles in different colors, mainly white, light red and blue-black. Two stones are orange-yellow with D’Agostino notes. The mosaic was framed with vertical stones in white, black-blue and white.

The mosaic and the eastern wall of the building, which are interpreted as the Temple of the Storm God, do not touch, but have the same orientation, as D’Agostino observes: the mosaic frame runs exactly parallel to the wall. These two buildings from the Bronze Age are clearly the same, he concludes. The building and the mosaic are also characterized by “high-status architecture”, while later remains in the city (from the end of the Bronze and Iron Ages) did not correspond to the theory that this city was Zippalanda – and therefore the temple was at storm god.

The stones that make up this earliest known mosaic floor vary in size and shape. You wonder how comfortable it was to keep walking, and you imagine a lot of twisted ankles.

D’Agostino shows that the face of the stones is initially roughly flat or slightly rounded, similar to cobblestones that were used in the streets of many medieval and post-medieval European cities and villages. Second, considering the environmental conditions on the Anatolian plateau, he suggests that by channeling rainwater and preventing slippery mud from forming on the ground, the stones could have saved many ankles.

Close-up of the mosaic at Usakli Hoyuk.

Anacleto D’Agostino

Hittites usually paved their streets and inner courtyards of public buildings, which, given the local climate in Anatolia, could have been an adjustment to rainfall – even if some interiors were paved, he adds. Who knows: Maybe their shoes made of leather, wool and other organic materials were attached and could get a good grip on stones and grass growing in the spaces between them.

Cuneiform texts found at Usa̧klı Höyük

Usa̧klı Höyük Archaeological Project

He adds that the floor today could give the impression of being difficult to walk on because it was disturbed and disarticulated by events after the deposit. “Thousands of years underground and later human activities can do that,” he emphasizes Haaretz.

Stone Age cities in Turkey

The intense occupation of Usakli Hoyuk began at least 5,000 years ago, the Bronze Age, although some sporadic ceramic shards from an even earlier time, the Chalcolithic, were found. It had its heyday in the Hittite Empire 4,000 to 3,000 years ago.

There are cities older than Usakli Hoyuk in central and southern Turkey. A study published last year in Nature Communications by Prof. Israel Hershkovitz from the University of Tel Aviv assumes that subsistence agriculture in Anatolia began well over 10,000 years ago, possibly also in prehistoric Iran. In any case, hunting hunting has given way to subsistence farming for millennia, and there are a number of settlements in southern Turkey that are likely to have emerged during this transition period.

The most famous site in the Late Stone Age is Gobekli Tepe, home to the “first temple in the world”. Gobekli’s monumental pre-agricultural architecture stunned theorists that hunters and gatherers suspected that they were small groups of nomads who could not organize themselves well enough to create monumental structures. Either they could, or the subsistence economy started earlier than we think, or there is another truth involved.

Geography of this part of the Hittite Empire

Usa kl Hyk Archaeologica

Other studies have shown that the good people in Catalhoyuk, a 9,000-year-old city in southern Turkey, grew crops and ate pets. The frequency of signs of violence on their bones shows that these early townspeople couldn’t stand each other – but that’s another story.

Maybe by the time Usakli Hoyuk showed up a few thousand years later, people had learned how to get along.

At that time they certainly had an appreciation of the divine. As mentioned earlier, D’Agostino believes Usakli Hoyuk may have been the legendary city of Zippalanda – and there are several reasons to present this argument.

Pray to the storm god

Usakli Hoyuk was just a two-day walk from the Hittite capital of Hattusa and contains the ruins of a building whose architectural design and masonry are typical of Hittite public buildings, explains D’Agostino. He believes this building, the stones of which have largely been removed over time, was probably the Storm God Temple.

The storm god (or storm god) was a common, outstanding deity among different population groups, beginning with the third millennium BC. BC, tells D’Agostino Haaretz. “He was one of the most important gods in the Middle East pantheon, who was worshiped under various names across Anatolia, the Levant, Syria, Mesopotamia, including Cyprus and other regions around the Mediterranean.” A storm god lay behind the earliest conceptualization of the Jewish god YHWH.

Fragments of cuneiform tablets found on the slopes of Usakli also point to the importance of the settlement at the time of the Hittite Empire.

“This is still hypothetical and awaits final proof, but the location of the site, its size and the discovery of the large public buildings, as well as the presence of wedge-shaped texts with different content, support Usakli’s proposed identification with the holy city of the Hittites of Zippalanda – an important center of the cult of the storm god, ”he tells Haaretz.

Then there is the mountain that rises south of the city.

Usakli Hoyuk is mentioned in the Hittite text “An-tah-Sum” about a spring festival, although exactly what it means remains unclear. Some scholars believe that tah-sum comes from the Sumerian word for crocus and that the festival was designed to celebrate and soothe the sun and storm gods: spring is a time of uneven weather.

The An-tah-Sum text tells the journey of the Hittite king from Hattusa (the capital) to Zippalanda and from there to Mount Daha. There the monarch performs a rite before traveling on to the city of Ankuwa, which is identified with the site of Alisar Hoyuk.

Usakli Hoyuk is halfway between Alisar Hoyuk and Hattusa and the imposing mountain Kerkenes Dag, which corresponds exactly to the position of the mountain Daha in the south of the city.

Aerial view of the Usa̧klı tell, showing the area A on the lower terrace, on which the postulated temple and ground of the storm god was.

Usa̧klı Höyük Archaeological Project

Most hititologists agree with this proposed identification of the mountain, says D’Agostino Haaretz. He even postulates that the triangles in the mosaic could indicate the image of the mountain.

Stone floors have been associated with a number of Hittite temples in Anatolia: D’Agostino lists several, including the Greta Temple of Sarissa – but they were basically raw pebble floors that weren’t decorative.

“Usakli flooring is unique in that it is made up of smaller stones that have been carefully selected for shape and color to create geometric designs in specific colors,” he explains.

During the Iron Age, numerous colorful pebble mosaics were created in Anatolia itself, as well as in Syria and Mesopotamia. The earliest known object is in the so-called “burned building” (the Levant has many of them) in the citadel of Gordion, the royal city of King Midas, in the middle of Turkey. The city, which was to become the monumental capital of the Phrygians, was founded at least 6,000 years ago, went through its own Hittite period with a beautiful, finely made pebble mosaic and was one of the very many cities in this region that was burned down.

In any case, the mosaic floor, which is now reported in Usakli, is older. “As the earliest polychrome geometric mosaic stone floor, the Usakli Hoyuk pavement could be an Anatolian forerunner of the Late Bronze Age for layers of polychromatic mosaic floors,” concludes D’Agostino.

It is true that the next early Phrygian and Syro-Hittite mosaics were more complex or checkered. “In fact, the Phrygian specimens have very complex patterns, asymmetrical and with very strange motifs,” he shares with Haaretz. But then the style changes over the centuries and millennia.

The archaeological expedition to Usakli Hoyuk is carried out under a concession from the Directorate General for Cultural Heritage and Museums of the Republic of Turkey and consists of scientists and students from the universities of Pisa, Florence, Siena and Bozok. It is also funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

