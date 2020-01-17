The Old Trafford cricket ground will soon be very different as major plans to renew the section are approved

advertisement

Plans for a 109-room hotel in Stretford and a new 4,935 seat in the Lancashire Cricket Club have been approved.

The new stand will replace the existing Red Rose grandstand on the site of the Emirates Old Trafford cricket club and the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn hotel will be expanded.

advertisement

To expand the hotel, a six-story block will be built on the east side of Brian Statham Way, which will be connected to the existing hotel by a pedestrian bridge.

The new booth at Emirates Old Trafford will increase the venue’s capacity to a total of 26,700, making it the largest cricket ground outside of London.

The Brian Statham Way, which runs along the floor, will also be converted into a winding road as part of the plans, and a terrace bar will be added to the side of the hotel.

Brian Statham Way’s bypass to accommodate the new stand may itself have to be the subject of an application for future planning.

Emirates Old Trafford

The site plans are part of the Trafford Council City Hall area development program, which includes the Lancashire Cricket Club, the former Kellogg factory, the new University Academy 92 and A56 campuses, and the White City Retail Park.

The Trafford Council almost unanimously approved the planning proposal for the expansion of the hotel and the new stadium stand last night, with only one city council voting against the plans.

Coun Daniel Jerome (Green), who represents Altrincham, was concerned that part of the site was originally intended for residential use in previous area maps. Housing he said “this neighborhood needs.”

Despite his concerns, Coun Jerome admitted that the plans for the stadium were exciting and positive.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The plans also provide for three trees to be felled, but a number of trees will be planted in their place, dispelling some members’ concerns about the environmental impact of the plans.

A number of councilors, including Coun Mike Cordingley (Labor), representing the Gorse Hill community where the Lancashire Cricket Club is located, supported the plans.

Despite his concerns that potential concert sounds could bounce off the new sections of the stadium towards Stretford, Coun Cordingley said: “I strongly support this application. I welcome the design, I find the design really, really attractive. I am quite happy with it.

“I’m pretty happy with the hotel, it could be a nicer design, but they do nowadays. I suggest we accept it and I greet it and it’s just the acoustics that really matter to me.”

City councils agreed that the design of the hotel had a basic design that “could have been better” – but they understood that this was probably cost-driven to save developers money.

The plans were approved with all the votes of one member.

advertisement