A woman, whose life was made into “misery” by her bullying husband, separated from him after grabbing her neck in a hotel room on her wedding day.

Graham Walker, 64, from Stockport, was “paranoid” and “jealous” when he was separated from his wife, and bombarded them with text and email. His behavior got worse after they got married.

Manchester Crown Court heard that she described Walker as “old-fashioned” with stereotypical views of gender roles.

She was ready to accept this to keep Walker happy.

They married in November 2017 – a decision they made to make Walker feel safer.

For the same reason, she had a tattoo of his name done on her, prosecutor Neil Usher said.

Walker pleaded guilty of committing control and coercive behavior and joint attacks

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

After they got married, Walker’s behavior got worse and his wife was isolated from her friends and family.

The court even heard that she had stopped having lunch with her mother.

Walker was overly critical of his wife’s appearance, weight, and even the way she held the steering wheel when she was driving, the court heard.

He yelled at her, threw things and spat on them.

Mr. Usher said Walker’s behavior “wore her out” and she said that she was “constantly up to date”.

Once she met Walker’s sister in a pub to drop off a package. When Walker found out, he screamed at her and forbade her to contact his siblings again.

Walker also prohibited her from working late or working overtime.

He checked her cell phone and accused her of being unfaithful, the court heard.

Whenever she was called, he lost control.

When she mentioned an upcoming work evening, he got angry, spat on her and called her a sl * g.

The couple separated regularly, but she would return if Walker promised he would change his behavior.



During the incidents, she tried to calm him down and tell him that he needed help with anger management and that she would help him with it.

In November 2018, they came to a head when they celebrated their wedding anniversary in a hotel in Manchester city center.

Walker started an argument with her about the best way back to the hotel.

When she got back to the hotel, Walker was at the door.

After letting him in, Walker started screaming and he grabbed her by the neck and slapped her face and threw her to the floor.

He left the hotel. It is up to her to decide to break up with him.

When she testified to the police, the officer noticed that she was trembling.

Mr. Usher said Walker’s behavior made her anxious and anxious.

In defense, Nicholas Flanagan said Walker had not contacted her since December 2018.

He said Walker realized that his behavior was wrong and acknowledged the “need” he was causing.

The judge, recorder Mary Loram QC, said to Walker: “You have made your wife’s life miserable.

“You would get angry if she showed a sign of independence.

“However, the relationship was not a relationship characterized by violence other than the attack for which you are known to be guilty.

“I’m not judging you for having outdated views, but you may want to work on it.”

The judge said it must have been a terrible experience to be grabbed by the throat.

The court heard that probation had found Walker was at low risk of insulting again.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order and had to complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and a course to build better relationships.

An injunction was also issued that prevented Walker from contacting her for five years.

The judge said to him, “This is a real chance for you to change, Mr. Walker. It is not too late.”

Walker, from Clough Street in Stockport, pleaded guilty of having controlled and enforced the behavior and was carrying out joint attacks.

