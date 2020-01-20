The oil price rises after the production stop in Libya and the unrest in Iraq

advertisement

Oil prices rose on Monday due to worries on the supply front that were fueled by unrest in Libya and Iraq.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for January Delivery

US: CLF20

advertisement

rose 59 cents or 1% to $ 59.17 a barrel. There will be no regular trade or settlement of oil transactions in New York on the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Brent oil, the international benchmark, is traded normally. March Brent oil futures

BRNH20, + 0.49%

rose 65 cents or 1% to $ 65.50 a barrel.

The largest oil field in Libya ceased production after the armed forces cut a pipeline and blocked exports. “The production of 1.2 million bpd (barrels per day) was completely affected after the Khalifa Haftar, the most loyal force, closed a pipeline. Approximately 800,000 bpd of this number was removed, although it could be higher, ”said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, in a message to customers.

In the meantime, striking security forces have forced work on an oil field in Iraq to be suspended.

“This failure is a result of growing fears that the general unrest in Iraq, OPEC’s second largest producer, could worsen and exacerbate the supply disruption if the demonstrators take a look at the oil fields,” said Stephen Innes, chief strategist for Asia AxiTrader.

However, he said that prices are likely to remain limited “given the reactive nature of the market to quickly reduce geopolitical risk”. Wilson added that all spare capacity is likely to be used by other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The heads of state and government gathered in Berlin on Sunday agreed to abide by an arms embargo in Libya in order to force the warring parties to a full ceasefire. The country has continued to plunge into chaos since long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.

Oil futures ended on Friday with a slight gain, but were down 0.9% for a second week in a row as traders continued to weigh the prospects for energy demand as the US economy continued. Trade Agreement and Senate Approval of US-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact This Week.

Brent also fell 0.2% for the second consecutive week. Baker Hughes

BKR, + 0.43%

Friday reported that the number of active US oil platforms increased by 14 to 673 this week. This was followed by declines in the past three weeks.

advertisement