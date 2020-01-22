advertisement

Reddit has worked overtime to crack the title of the next Saw sequel, which you really exposed several times. This time, however, it looks like they hit the jackpot when they found a link to the website of Canadian distributor Mongrel Media, which shows the title as “” Spiral: From the Book of the Saw,

This makes a lot of sense, considering how unlikely the filmmakers would call it Jigsaw 2 or the movie’s working title, The Organ Donor. Lionsgate would not respond to my multiple requests, but this is probably the official title.

What will the next saw look and feel like it came out of the comedian’s mind? Chris Rock and is directed by Saw II-IV filmmakers Darren Lynn Bousman?

“I love Saw, but I thought it had almost no humor,” Rock told IGN recently. “It’s still Saw … it’s bloody, it’s bloody, but there’s a touch of humor here and there. We’re not going to revise it. It’s not a scary movie, it’s Saw.”

Samuel L. Jackson Also stars of the film, who offer fans around the world a new level full of sneaky traps, clever hints and the excitement that they expect from one of the most terrifying horror franchises in the world.

Back on the canvas with the franchise May 15, 2020Does that mean a poster and trailer debut is just around the corner?

