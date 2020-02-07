K. A. Manoharan, the rail security commissioner in Bengaluru, began a two-day legal inspection of the second electrified portion of the main section of the Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai line via Chidambaram on Friday after the overhead electrification work was completed. The officer also inspected a separate electrified line from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur.

Accompanied by senior executives from Tiruchi Railway Division and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Mr. Manoharan started the detailed exercise from Cuddalore Port Junction while driving a special train.

The RVNL, an Indian government company that is subordinate to the Ministry of Railways, was commissioned to electrify the 228 km main section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam as well as a separate route from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur via Peralam and Nannilam (23 km).

The RVNL has already electrified the first part of the main section from Villupuram to Cuddalore Port Junction, with the trains being pulled by electric locomotives after the rail safety commissioner gave the required approval after the inspection.

According to railway operators, Mr. Manoharan will inspect the electrical equipment built as part of the project from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai and inspect the signaling and engineering work during the one-day exercise.

He would inspect the electrified line from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur on Saturday and complete the exercise with a speed test on the special train that would be pulled by an electric locomotive from Tiruvarur to Cuddalore Port Junction (113 km) in the evening.

The sources said the speed test would be between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour. Before the railway safety officer was invited for inspection, the RVNL officials had carried out a test run of an electric locomotive from Tiruvarur via Mayiladuthurai to Cuddalore.

Passenger and freight trains that are transported by electric locomotives would run on the electrified routes from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai and from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur after obtaining the required approval from the Railway Safety Officer. Passenger and freight trains with diesel locomotives are currently being transported on both routes.

The final stage of the ongoing overhead electrification project on the remaining 70 km from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur via Kumbakonam was in full swing with the ongoing foundation work. The RVNL has set itself the goal of completing the electrification work by the Junction Thanjavur in June. The entire project is carried out at a price of approximately 300 crore. The completion of the project would enable the operation of passenger and freight trains with electric locomotives from Villupuram to Thanjavur.

The main section is another important section which, after the section from Villupuram to Tiruchi via Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Srirangam, falls under the extensive jurisdiction of the Tiruchi Railway Division. The double-line route from Villupuram to Tiruchi has already been traveled by trains with electric locomotives.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.

,