In the heart of Ukiah is an extremely well-established building that occupies almost an entire corner of a city block. You have probably walked or driven past the lawn in the courtyard with pavilions and an outdoor terrace via a wooden staircase. The location itself is as much a staple of downtown Ukiah as the courthouse or even the Palace Hotel (albeit in much better shape).

The office on Mill and Main Street has been expanded to include a bistro-style restaurant. (Photo by Jeff Weston)

What you may not yet know is what is happening in this long-standing place. The Office on Main and Mill is a local bar that is unique in many ways and has existed in this building for almost 11 years. During this time, the office has made a name for itself; hosting events such as live music and comedy shows. The office accommodates numerous regular guests, with new faces constantly discovering the locale.

These included some (now retired) companies such as Simona’s Italian restaurant. Long before, about 25 years ago, it was a local faforite, El Sombrero.

One could keep talking about the history of the place and everything that has come and gone over the years. But what about what’s to come? It’s actually exciting.

The store upstairs, The Office, has slowly but surely expanded its repertoire. What started as a kind of after-work bar has grown steadily and has now opened the lower half of the building as something new, not only for the building but also for the Ukiah area.

Kimarie Richardson, a long-time owner of the office, began a gastronome adventure with husband Roley Tibbetts and Bill Zeman at the beginning of last year, but with short and methodical steps.

“We just wanted to broaden the mood we have up there (in the bar),” said Roley Tibbetts. “Ukiah is ready for something else.”

That something else came about through a few external influences that could bring what they seem to feel is something unique on the table, so to speak.

“Our restaurant construct was put together with great help by Viento Nieto of San Francisco,” added Bill Zeman. “He is our advisory chef. He helped us put together what we would do. We brought him here and he found Tino El Pizzo, our rock star chef.”

Veinto and Tino had previously worked in different roles in restaurants in the Bay Area.

Zeman continued: “With the menu selection we wanted to eat quickly and informally in the pub – because we didn’t have a dining room at first. So we got involved, after the renovation and at this point he brought us Tino, who is what we did thought it out, performed well and also had a lot of creativity to bring his traditional Sicilian background into what we do. “

With the slow progress of the kitchen, which was initially served to the guests upstairs via Dumbwaiter, the menu had some time to be perfected by the chef’s standards, and there was a following for weekly surprises, few of which had thought that they would appear on a local menu.

The renovation work on the restaurant was completed as the “gentle opening” continued. (Photo by Jeff Weston)

In addition, Tino has created a following for the weekly new menu items of its “Tino’s Tuesday”, which often make it through the week due to increasing customer demand.

“He takes something like a chicken cacciatore, a lasagna, or eggplant parmesan cheese as a specialty,” said Kimarie. “There are people who only come in for the Tino Special, especially on Tuesdays. They don’t even know what it will be.”

“We let him rule freely,” added Bill. “Have fun, enjoy your craft, we want you to be creative as a chef.”

The office will occasionally advertise Tino’s Tuesday menu item of the week, but you’ll often have to come to the restaurant and find out for yourself.

The restaurant itself had less of a grand opening than a continuation of a gentle opening that continued to gain momentum as it developed. In January of this year, after the final steps of renovating the interior, the office had a ribbon-cutting ceremony, but by then the food had already amassed many fans.

“We are trying to expand this as soon as possible and still offer people a pleasant experience,” said Roley. “Good service and good food. We don’t want to explode and then find that the service is lacking or the quality isn’t there. “

Kimarie added: “People are pleasantly surprised. A customer came in last night and owned a restaurant in town and said the food was “above expectations”. That is what we are looking for. Good, high quality food with a little something extra ”.

“We are fine dining, but a good, accessible meal that is as good as anything you’d find in a fine dining restaurant,” said Bill. “But the atmosphere is a little more accessible. We will always surprise you. Mediocrity is easy to achieve in a small town. It is easy to fall into things that do not change. And you try to keep some things that people will expect. But if you surprise them and keep surprising them, they will stay interested and come to see what you are doing. “

As part of building a pleasant local reputation, the office has put together a team of employees who play a very specific role in the development of the locale, each wearing many different hats that need to be filled.

“I have to talk about the staff because everyone brings their own to the table,” Kimarie said. “Everyone has their own expertise. We only built slowly because not everyone is suitable for the office family. Those who are love to come to work and work in this environment. “

In the course of the interview with the team leaders of the office, they had pointed out further surprises in the summer months. But for now, the lid is closed.

Bill had a few thank you notes that he wanted to contribute. “I want to say a huge thank you to Kim and Roley for coming into their world and being part of it. I want to thank Tino and everything he did to get this going. Even with that We couldn’t have done it without our plan. Jared was the linchpin of a great bartender and cook. Now we have Marilyn who came in and helped us build even more. Steven Sims, who has been with us for 9 years Kim and Roley and there’s a reason for that.

“Welcome to the office bar and bistro. We look forward to sharing what we have to offer with people who have never experienced this new company, but would like to thank all of our believers who have supported us over the years. “

You will find the Office Bar and Bistro at 131 E. Mill St. in Ukiah and follow them on Facebook in the Office at Main and Mill Of Ukiah.