The occupant does not return to Barrio Logan halfway

SAN DIEGO – A man convicted of vehicle theft and theft with a firearm did not return on Tuesday from an authorized trip out of the Barrio Logan, where he is currently in prison.

Shortly before noon, officials from the California Department of Justice notified local law enforcement officials after they were told that Steven Vargas’ electronic surveillance device had been turned off to watch for him.

Vargas, 53, is a 6 foot tall, 190 pound Latino with a long gray goatee. When he left the Male Community Reentry Program on Boston Avenue around 10 a.m., he was wearing faded black jeans, a blue shirt, gray sweater, and black shoes, a department official said.

Vargas was transferred to the San Diego Male Community Reentry Program from the California men’s institution two weeks ago to serve a four-year sentence. He was due to be released on parole in June, a department official said.

Since 1977, 99% of all criminals who have left an adult facility, camp, or community program without permission have been arrested, one department official said.

