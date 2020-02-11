Ocado Group PLC reported a larger pre-tax loss for fiscal 2019 on Tuesday as market expectations were not met.

The online grocer

OCDO, -1.02%

For the year ended December 1, 2019, a loss before tax of £ 214.5 million ($ 276.9 million) was recorded compared to a loss of £ 44.4 million in the 2018 financial year. Revenue rose from £ 1.60 in 2018 to £ 1.76 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – one of the company’s preferred metrics that exclude exceptional and other one-time effects – was £ 49.3m, 27% lower than a year earlier due to problems such as a fire Andover company website.

Ocado expects sales growth between 10% and 15% for the 2020 financial year.

CEO Tim Steiner was satisfied with the underlying performance of the group despite the legal results and said that the company is expected to continue growing this year.