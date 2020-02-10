DUBAI: The Oscar for Best Feature-length Documentary went to American Factory, the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

The Netflix film is about a car glass factory in Ohio that is operated by a Chinese investor. Many issues are explored, including workers’ rights, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” defeated “Honeyland”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama”. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of “American Factory”, honored the work of their candidates on Sunday. “We are inspired by you,” said Reichert.

The documentary “For Sama” by director Waad Al-Kateab, a low-budget film that shows the harrowing experience of a young mother during the war in Syria. However, Al-Kateab was not only recognized as the best director, best documentary and best editor at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), but was also awarded the prize for best film. “For Sama” was recognized as the best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards earlier this month.

Meanwhile. American Factory also turned down the Syrian director Feras Fayyad, whose “The Cave” tells the story of Amani Ballor, who was the first woman in the civil war to run a hospital in the country’s history.

“American Factory” is about the Fuyao plant that Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang bought and which employs around 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film shows up close how cultures adapt to each other. Tensions increase when the factory initially fails to meet its production goals, leading to a fierce struggle for the right to form a union.

“Workers are finding it increasingly difficult these days,” said Reichert. It urged workers to fight back – by uniting.

The name of the Obamas company, Higher Ground, appears in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves are not mentioned anywhere. President Donald Trump doesn’t either.

