Nvidia Corp. shares rose on Friday as analysts practically wrote Valentine’s Day notes for the stock and raised their price targets as the chipmaker company outperformed data center sales expectations after a difficult year with sales declines.

The stock rose to an intraday high of $ 294.97 on Friday, most recently rising 7.3% to $ 290.53 on the way to a first record close in almost a year and a half. Nvidia’s stock closed on October 1, 2018 at a record high of $ 289.36.

had dropped 0.3%.

Of the 39 analysts dealing with Nvidia, 28 have buy or overweight ratings, nine hold ratings and two sell or underweight ratings. Of these, 21 analysts raised their price targets for an average of $ 297.17, or 13% above the previous day’s average of $ 262.41.

Late Thursday, Nvidia not only exceeded Wall Street earnings estimates for the quarter, but also reported $ 140 million more data center revenue than Street expected. Nvidia reached a record high in this segment as quarterly sales rose to $ 1 billion. In addition, the company’s first quarter outlook also exceeded Street View after Nvidia cut estimates by $ 100 million to accommodate the expected headwind from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Across the board, analysts said they could hardly find anything wrong with the quarter except for flat automobile sales, and agreed that data center sales had “depressed” expectations.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves, who has an outperform rating and a $ 350 price target, said, “We’re having trouble seeing a negative point in the print.” Quarterly guidance despite the estimated $ 100 million impact of COVID-19 and the potential tailwind from the upcoming acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. through the company.

which has yet to be approved by the Chinese regulators.

ISI analyst C.J. Evercore’s muse, who has an outperform rating and a target price of $ 345, said Nvidia exceeded expectations with its data center numbers.

“Overall, AI workloads are migrating from image recognition to natural language understanding, conversation AI, and referral systems, which is leading to a significant increase in computing requirements,” said Muse. “Add a growing customer base in both the hyperscale and key industries, as well as a complete product portfolio that serves both training (V100) and inference (T4), and we continue to believe that NVIDIA is turning the corner in the data center business. “

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay, who has an outperform rating and price target of $ 325, confirmed his belief that Nvidia is associated with the “most attractive industries” in the chip sector.

“Overall, we believe Nvidia will benefit from the combination of a backlog demand for underinvestment from cloud customers in C’1H19, an acceleration in demand for real-time AI workloads, and an increase in inference business as AI moves into the implementation phase Enterprise and Hyperscaler customers, ”said Ramsay.

In Thursday night’s conference call, Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, said “the main driver of growth is AI” when it comes to data center sales.

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis, who has a buy recommendation and a target price of $ 330, described Nvidia as the “figurehead” for his so-called “4th tectonic shift in the computer ”, parallel processing, Internet of Things computing and large monetization include data and AI.

Lipacis said he “does not see much competition for NVDA in the AI ​​/ Neural Network markets, largely due to the ecosystem that the company has created around its CUDA software and cuDNN libraries.”

Chris Caso, an analyst at Raymond James, who has an outperform rating and a $ 300 price target, said Nvidia was showing a strong upward trend “before the product cycle even started”.

“What is striking is that prior to the expected launch of new products, NVDA experienced such exceptionally strong growth in the data center due to the newly discovered traction in AI inference (an increase of 33% compared to the previous quarter to a new record),” said Caso , “The data center is expected to grow strongly again in April. We do not know whether new product sales are included in the guidelines, as the company would not comment on the timing of this launch.”

Nvidia is expected to launch new products at its annual GTC conference in San Jose, California, March 23-26. However, COVID-19 is also playing with the conference season after the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was canceled later this month.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, who has a market rating and a $ 300 price target, said it wasn’t “much to do,” but asked how long the data center dynamic could last.

“With such a large number of data centers (especially after a year of comparable stagnation), NVDA history seems to be on the rise again, and it delivered even when expectations of pressure increased significantly,” said Rasgon ,

“The other natural question, of course, concerns the sustainability of the data center’s trajectory from here,” said Rasgon. “Investors typically model the data center to grow sequentially over time, and the company has now created a much higher base that can be nerve-wracking as we have now seen that the segment is large enough to accommodate the cyclicality to demonstrate in the future, especially given the typical hyperscale build and digest. Buying patterns. “

The fourth quarter has been important for the sale of data centers in the chip company as cloud providers and hyperscalers have opened their paperbacks for investment. In the past winning season, Intel Corp.

reported $ 800 million more data center sales than Wall Street expected, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Data center revenue growth was also strong, although details were masked as poor console sales impacted the combined reporting segment.

In the past 12 months, Nvidia shares have risen by 88%, while the SOX index has risen by 46%, the S&P 500 has risen by 23% and the Nasdaq has risen by 31%.