The number of Israeli farms has decreased by 61% in four decades

Israel continues to supply most of its own fresh produce, meat, chicken, and milk, but the number of farms in Israel decreased by 61% between 1981 and 2017, as the first industry census conducted by the Central Statistical Office in four cases showed decades ,

However, the decrease in the number of farms did not mean a reduction in acreage. Instead, the average company size grew in the reporting period.

The census was conducted to provide a comprehensive picture of the state of agriculture in Israel, where housing demand raised concerns among some that agriculture was at risk. The results were released last Thursday.

Approximately 100,000 dunam (25,000 acres) of arable land has no longer been used for agriculture since Moshe Kahlon became Minister of Finance in 2015 and increased the housing stock of Israel through an accelerated planning and construction program to curb rising prices.

The statistics office counted 17,388 farms across Israel, 62% in Moshavim, 26% in Arab communities (including the Druze villages on the Golan Heights), 2% in kibbutzim and collective Moshavim, and 10% privately owned by Jewish Israelis.

All in all, this was a decrease from 44,400 companies in 1981 and 25,400 companies in a less comprehensive survey in 1995.

The results were based on numbers obtained through telephone, face-to-face and online surveys, which were conducted mainly in 25,700 active and inactive companies in 2018.

The Israel Farmers Association attributed the decline in the number of farms to the lack of profitability. “The government needs to prepare a comprehensive national program to solve the agricultural problem, which includes new ways of preserving rural settlement through tourism development through the use of land and buildings,” said the association.

Shai Hagigi, chairman of the Center for Regional Councils, warned that the average age of farmers in Israel has risen to 60 years. “The government must recognize that agriculture is a strategic asset and take action to encourage young people to enter the sector,” he said.

Kibbutz and Moshavim made up about half of Israel’s cultivation field. In 2017, the average farm size for kibbutzim among 308 communities was 5,827 dunams, compared to an average of 119 dunams for businesses in Moshavim and 321 dunams for one privately owned. In Arab communities, the average size of the 4,468 farms examined was 29 dunams.

The total area of ​​agricultural holdings, including the area that is not currently farmed and the area used for agricultural holdings, rose slightly from 3.61 million in 1995 to 3.79 million dunams.

Almost two thirds of all agricultural land is used to grow fruit and vegetables. A further 19% is used for farm animals and 17% for mixed uses, the statistics office said.

In the meantime, employment in agriculture has declined. The office said that a total of around 40,000 people were employed in agriculture, forestry and fishing in the first three quarters of last year. That was just a little less than 1% of the 4 million Israeli workers.

In 2012-2013, the number of people employed in agriculture, forestry and fisheries was about the same or slightly higher, but the total workforce in Israel was well below 3.4 million.

The State Comptroller’s Office recently criticized the statistics office for failing to meet the benchmark set by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization from a comprehensive survey every decade.

However, the Presidium announced that despite three years of requests to cover the cost of the survey, half of the required amount was approved. The rest, it was said, were forced to take other budget items.

