The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56 with 1,975 reported cases.

The figures reported on Sunday morning relate to the last 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan. Retailers wearing face masks pay for their groceries in a supermarket in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

Small numbers of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada.

The leader of China on Saturday called the accelerated spread of a new virus a serious situation, as cities from the epicenter of the central China outbreak rushed to Hong Kong to control the disease.

The remarks of President Xi Jinping, reported by the state broadcaster CCTV, came together during a meeting of Communist party leaders convened on Lunar New Year – the largest public holiday of the country whose parties have been muted this year – and underlined the urgent, expanding efforts of the government to control the outbreak.

