The number of fatalities in the outbreak of the corona virus has now reached 1,016, as 103 people died on Monday alone – a daily record.

However, the number of new infections in China decreased by a fifth from 3,061 to 2,478 compared to the previous day.

There were 42,638 cases of corona viruses worldwide, mainly in China, where two senior officials in Hubei Province were fired for their role in fighting the virus.

In Hong Kong, managing director Carrie Lam appealed to people to stay at home as much as possible to avoid the virus.

There are eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK in which health officials attempt to contact people who may have been in close contact with a so-called “super spreader” that has previously infected 11 people in England, France and Spain.

The middle-aged man contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore in January and then traveled to a ski area in France where five other British nationals were infected.

He is treated at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.

Groceries and supplies are brought to the apartment block of the Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral, where British people from China are in quarantine

On Monday, the government announced four new cases that issued new quarantine powers after a passenger at Arrowe Parke Hospital, Wirral, “threatened to escape” despite signing a contract that agreed to the isolation period ,

According to the government, the overall risk in Great Britain remains “moderate”.

A family practice in Brighton was temporarily closed on Monday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Patients at the County Oak Medical Center were advised to choose the NHS 111 service if they were affected.

Healthcare workers are two of the new coronavirus cases

Two of the eight people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK are believed to be general practitioners, as public health detects 12 patients who have been in contact with the doctors.

Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England, said: “We are now working hard to identify all patients and other healthcare professionals who may have come into close contact. We currently believe that this is a relatively small number.”

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that the virus posed a “serious and immediate threat” to public health.

A school in Southampton was closed due to coronavirus security.

Employees in protective clothing bring a patient diagnosed with coronavirus to the hospital from the cruise ship Diamond Princess

St. Mary’s Independent School described the three-day “precautionary” closure as a result of the illness of “members of the school community” who had recently traveled to China.

A further 65 passengers were tested for coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan, which corresponds to a positive number of 135 out of 3,700 passengers.

The main symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the cases in Britain and France could be the spark “that will become a bigger fire”.

He said for the time being: “It’s just a spark. Our goal remains containment.”