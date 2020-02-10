China reported an increase in new virus cases on Tuesday, which was optimistic that disease control measures, including isolating major cities, could work, while a cruise ship operator in Japan reported dozens of new cases.

Britain declared the virus an “immediate threat” and said it would violently detain infected people if necessary. France tested 45 children and their parents after five British tourists in a ski resort became infected with the virus.

Another 65 cases of corona viruses are on board the Diamond Princess quarantined cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total to 135.

After the lunar new year, more Chinese workers and buyers returned to offices and markets to make travel more difficult and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Hong Kong canceled an art festival with two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

China reported that consumer inflation rose to an eight-year high in January, possibly triggered by panic buying and hoarding as a result of the outbreak and spread of disease-fighting measures.

CHINA’S DEATH CUSTOM RISES, GLOBAL SHARE MARKETS DROP

The number of mainland deaths increased by 97 to 908 within 24 hours, and 3,062 new cases were reported.

This was a 15 percent increase over New Zealand’s Sunday and resulted in a number of daily declines. A Chinese government spokesman said on Sunday that the declines showed that containment efforts were successful.

A shopper pushes a shopping cart in front of empty shelves inside a Sunday general store in Hong Kong, China.

The death toll has risen to 774 who are said to have died from the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, another virus outbreak that originated in China.

The total number of 40,171 cases on the mainland far exceeds the 8,098 affected by SARS.

Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, wearing a mask, visited a community health center in Beijing. He had his fever measured and thanked the health workers on behalf of the Communist Party and the government. “We will definitely win the People’s War,” he said.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China that is the epicenter of the outbreak. Most of the access to Wuhan was blocked on January 23. The restrictions have spread to cities with a total population of 60 million.

Global equity markets eased after warning that investors’ optimism that the disease and its economic effects could be brought under control may be premature.

CRUISE SHIP: 65 NEW CASES IN JAPAN

A further 65 cases were found aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health.

The operator of the ship previously reported 66 new cases, but the ministry said one person may have been counted twice.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, so they will have to stay on board until the results are available. Health authorities are trying to deliver medicines that are requested by more than 600 passengers.

“We do everything we can to keep everyone healthy,” said Kato.

Britain declares “immediate danger”, France tests children

The UK government has declared the virus to be a “serious and imminent public health threat” which gives authorities the power to detain infected people if necessary.

The change is due to the fact that a Brit who was infected with the virus in Singapore in January has been linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie after living in the same chalet as the Briton.

The French health authorities tested 45 local children and their families on Sunday, and temporarily closed three schools where the boy spent time.