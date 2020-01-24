advertisement

He may be known primarily to horror fans as a director of classics like Child’s Play and Fright Night, but it’s important to keep that in mind Tom Holland is also a brilliant * writer *.

Before writing Fright Night and writing Child’s Play, Holland wrote the incredible script for Psycho II, which I personally see as one of the great masterpieces in the world of horror sequel writing. The curvaceous successor to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho has admirably proven itself alongside its classic predecessor, which is largely thanks to the Dutch script.

I mention this because Holland has worked hard to write a new project, a novel called The notch The Cemetery Dance Publications appear in June 2020,

In The Notch, a “fast-paced thriller with surprises at every turn”:

Joe Arachro paused on a small hill and looked across the expanse that rose to a sudden flat butt. There was another jagged butt that tipped at an angle next to the mesa, not as wide or long. It was as if they had just emerged from nowhere and fell here in the middle of the desert. And in the shimmering glow in the notch between these two butts, a ten-year-old boy emerged from the sun, surrounded by blazing rays.

The boy doesn’t speak, but he has terrifying powers: he heals a young girl’s torn cuticles and later removes all damage to a man’s badly burned hand, and it seems there is no limit to the miracles he can do. After a dog runs into a car, the boy appears to bring the animal back to life, and a video of the event goes viral. Suddenly everyone has an idea of ​​who the boy is and what he could do for him – and it’s a race against time to see who can get to the boy first and take control of him.

In the wrong hands, the boy’s powers could be catastrophic.

