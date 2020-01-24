The nostalgia girl dips the toddler's arm in boiling water to go back to family - News

advertisement

The maid revealed that her friends suggested hurting the girl so she could go home.



A homesick girl in Singapore came up with a cruel trick to return home to Myanmar and repeatedly dipped the hand of her 16-month-old owner into boiling water.

advertisement

The toddler was taken to the hospital and treated for second-degree burns on her left hand and arm. Photos on Daily Mail show serious burns on the hands of the toddler causing her skin to peel off.

Although the maid claimed the girl had accidentally touched a hot pot while her parents were working, doctors suspected cheating. After this, the girl’s mother, Amy Low, 40, checked the CCTV in the kitchen and was shocked that the girl repeatedly dipped her daughter’s hand into the boiling pot.

The couple initially trusted the maid’s story, but felt that something was wrong when she started packing her bags. In confrontation, the girl revealed that her friends suggested hurting the girl so she could go home.

After the incident, it is reported that the maid’s office agreed to take her back to her country and repay the money the family had paid to cover her loan. She took care of the toddler and her eight-year-old sister while their parents were working.

advertisement