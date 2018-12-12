advertisement

This is unusual for the category. Last year’s list (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, “The Big Sick”, “Get Out”, “Lady Bird” and “Mudbound”) did not contain over $ 20 million, and the previous year had none over $ 30 million.

What is perhaps the most interesting is what Not Nominated: All films that could easily be titled “Oscar Bait”, such as the lunar dramatization “First Man” by Damien Chazelle, “Widows” by Steve McQueen, Alfonso Cuarón’s black and white passion project “Roma” and Adam McKay’s scorching attitude to former Vice President Dick Cheney: “Vice”.

It’s hard to know what this means for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards. After the SAG Awards began honoring a film company in 1995, the winner of this award won the best picture at the Oscars 11 out of 22 times, according to the Los Angeles Times in January.

The @ SAGawards nominations are live! Here are the best cast nominees:

-Black Panther

-BlacKkKlansman

-Bohemian Rhapsody

– Crazy rich Asians

-A star Is Born

Only Braveheart (1995) and The Shape of Water (2017) won the “Best Film” title at the Oscars without receiving a #SAGawards Best Cast award.

– Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath), December 12, 2018

Nevertheless, it is significant that the SAG Awards honored so many blockbusters in the same year that the Academy tried to include these images more.

Earlier this year, long after it became clear that Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” had a solid chance of being nominated for the best picture, the academy announced a new category to recognize success in popular film. It was a clear attempt to include more popular films in the ceremony, probably in the hope of improving the show’s ratings.

Actor Rob Lowe tweeted, “Seriously, this category of the best pop film is the worst idea the academy has had since they asked me to sing with Snow White.” Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday said, “By doing the wrong binary file so uncritically accepted between aesthetic sophistication and rousing effective entertainment has put the academy who won the best popular film in a special hell: there will always be an asterisk attached to its performance. “

Less than a month later, the category was dropped from the academy because “it wants to celebrate a wide range of films,” but “the implementation of a new award in the first nine months of the year presents challenges for previously released films.”

The academy has tried to nominate more blockbusters. After “The Dark Knight” did not get the best nod in 2009, the number of nominations for the best picture was increased from five to 10 films in order to bring more blockbusters into the Oscar mix and generate more excitement around the television show “, remarked Brent Lang of Variety.

“Oscar Bait” films continue to dominate the best picture category, but if the SAG Awards are indicative of it, this could change this year.

